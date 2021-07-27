Sherman Theatrical Entertainment Launches to Bring Sherman Brothers Productions to Stage, Screen and Streaming

Celebrated songwriter/producer Robert J. Sherman and finance professionals Bret Goldin and Andrew Kaplan have joined forces to launch Sherman Theatrical Entertainment Ltd., a musical theatre and entertainment company.

The new company will bring the award-winning and critically acclaimed theatrical productions of Robert J. Sherman, The Sherman Brothers, and Al Sherman to stage, screen, and streaming. Plans for music publishing and licensing of select songs and projects from the beloved Sherman family legacy portfolio best known for film scores including Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and theme park songs such as It's a Small World After All are also underway.

Robert J. Sherman serves as Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of the new venture. He continues the family legacy which first made its mark on the industry in 1906 when Robert's great-grandfather, Samuel Sherman (1871-1948) was appointed conductor of the Austro-Hungarian Empire's royal orchestra by Emperor Franz Josef II. Samuel's son, Tin Pan Alley songwriter, Al Sherman (1897-1973) would come to write hundreds of hit songs for iconic artists including Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Bing Crosby, and Peggy Lee. Al's sons Robert B. Sherman (1925-2012) and Richard M. Sherman (1928- ) (aka "The Sherman Brothers") remain one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in American songwriting history, sharing credits that include Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Winnie the Pooh, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and It's a Small World (After All).

Bret Goldin and Andrew Kaplan serve as co-CEOs overseeing business operations and finance. They are also responsible for strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and new licensing opportunities.

"I am thrilled to partner with Bret and Andrew on this new venture," said Robert Sherman, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Sherman Theatrical Entertainment. "We have been friends and business associates for many years. Bret and Andrew have already proven themselves to be an outstanding executive team for this company."

The first slate of projects from Sherman Theatrical Entertainment includes production of three Robert J. Sherman stage musicals, Love Birds, Bumblescratch and The Magic Flute; as well as a lost Sherman Brothers animated musical entitled, Inkas the Ramferinkas; and, the publication of The Robert J. Sherman Songbook which includes accompanying videos performed by rising London, West End theatrical talent including 2020 Olivier Award winner, Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Rachel John (Hamilton, Girl From The North Country) and Rob Houchen (Les Miserables, The Light in The Piazza) among others. The songbook will be released in early autumn 2021.

"The overarching theme of every Sherman family song and show is 'heart,'" said Bret Goldin, co-CEO of Sherman Theatrical Entertainment. "It is my personal mission to ensure that 'heart' is at the core of every project we do."

"There has never been a more exciting time to be in the music publishing and licensing business," said co-CEO, Andrew Kaplan. "Sherman Theatrical is perfectly positioned to make the most of our legacy song catalogue during this dynamic time."

For additional information visit Sherman Theatrical Entertainment or follow @shermantheatrical.