Sherman Brothers' New Musical LEVI! to Make World Premiere in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles City College (LACC) Theatre Academy and Kritzerland Entertainment present the world premiere of LEVI!, a classic fit new musical based on the life of Levi Strauss, with a book by legendary cult film writer/director Larry Cohen and Janelle Webb Cohen, and music and lyrics written by Disney's most celebrated Oscar-winning composers Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty, Bang Bang, Charlotte's Web, The Aristocats, Bedknobs and Broomsticks and more).

The production's only preview performance will be presented at LACC'S Camino Theatre November 16, with an official press opening on November 17. The production will continue through December 2, 2017.

Entrepreneur, author, songwriter, screenwriter, producer/director, and CEO of Kritzerland Records and Entertainment Bruce Kimmel will direct. Broadway's Kay Cole (A Chorus Line) will serve as choreographer. The distinguished Richard Allen has been set as musical director.

Prominent Los Angeles musical theatre performer Marc Ginsburg will star as Levi Strauss, a German immigrant who came to the United States to find the American Dream and success. Additional cast members and creative team members will be announced in the coming week.

"We're at the beginning of a wonderful journey that actually began in the early 1980's when the Shermans and Cohens wrote Levi!," said Kimmel. "Though it was optioned twice, the show was never produced, nor did it ever have a reading."

A year ago, Richard Sherman brought Kimmel the score and script and said it was he and his brother's greatest heartbreak that the show had never been done and asked if there was any possibility of doing a reading. Instead of just doing a reading, Kimmel not only agreed but decided to mount a full production at his alma mater, Los Angeles City College, where he frequently returns to he keep musical theatre alive.

"I met with the authors," Kimmel added. "They agreed to do whatever changes were needed, and ultimately gave me their blessing to do a revision of the script. Levi! is more timely now than ever. It's a story of grit and determination and believing in the anthem of the show: Opportunity. The story is infused with drama and comedy, romance and intrigue, and the characters are wonderfully rich."

Kimmel's passion for the project is propelled by the fact that The Sherman Brothers songs are literally the soundtrack to the lives of almost six generations of children and adults. The score for Levi! promises to follow suit.

Los Angeles City College is located at 855 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029. Advance ticket sales nominally priced at $15 and $10 and may be purchased by visiting Vendini Tickets online directly here.

Performance Schedule: November 16, 17, 18, 29 and December 1 at 8:00 pm.; November 18, 30 and December 2 at 3:00 pm. For further information about the production, complimentary parking, the on-campus location of the Camino Theatre and other inquiries, call (323) 953-4999 Ext. 2990 or visit theatreacademy.lacitycollege.edu.

Related Articles