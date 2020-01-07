Sheldon Best, Cecil Blutcher and More to Star in Signature Theatre's Production of THE HOT WING KING
Casting is confirmed for the Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Harold Wolpert, Executive Director) world premiere of The Hot Wing King by Katori Hall, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. The production will play from February 11 to March 22, 2020 with opening night set for March 1 in The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).
The cast features Sheldon Best (Isom), Cecil Blutcher (Everett "EJ"), Korey Jackson (Dwayne), Toussaint Jeanlouis (Cordell), Eric B. Robinson Jr. (TJ), and Nicco Annan (Big Charles).
The creative team for The Hot Wing King is Michael Carnahan (Scenic Designer), Emilio Sosa (Costume Designer), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Designer), and Luqman Brown and Robert Kaplowitz (Sound Designers). The Production Stage Manager is Laura Smith and Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.
Ready, set, fry! It's time for the annual "Hot Wang Festival" in Memphis, Tennessee, and Cordell Crutchfield knows he has the wings that'll make him king. Supported by his beau Dwayne and their culinary clique, The New Wing Order, Cordell is marinating and firing up his frying pan in a bid to reclaim the crispy crown. When Dwayne takes in his troubled nephew however, it becomes a recipe for disaster. Suddenly, a first place trophy isn't the only thing Cordell risks losing. Steve H. Broadnax III will direct this sizzling world premiere comedy from Residency 5 playwright Katori Hall (Hurt Village, Our Lady of Kibeho).
Additionally, Signature Theatre will host several special events at The Pershing Square Signature Center in conjunction with its run of The Hot Wing King.
Talkbacks with members of the cast and creative team for this production will also take place following the performances on Tuesday, February 18, Tuesday, February 25, Tuesday, March 3, and Tuesday, March 17.
On Friday, March 20 at 6:30pm, Signature Theatre will host a Blackout night. This night will be dedicated to Black and African American audience members to celebrate the World Premiere of The Hot Wing King. To access tickets for this night, use the code KINGS.
