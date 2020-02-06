Shelby Acosta, Karl Skyler Urban and More Join EMOJILAND; New Cast Members Announced
Arborhouse Productions & Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) today announced that Shelby Acosta and Karl Skyler Urban have joined the cast of Emojiland as understudies, along with Geena Quintos who has joined the company as a swing.
Geena Quintos (Swing) Broadway/National Tours: Miss Saigon, A Chorus Line. Off-Broadway: Soft Power (Public Theater). Regional: Soft Power (CTG/Ahmanson), Here Lies Love (Seattle Rep), Jeannette (O'Neill). Other credits include: OLAY Live!, From Here To Eternity, Connie in One Thrilling Combination celebrating A Chorus Line at The Public Theater and Untitled DanceShowPartyThing for Virgin Voyages.
Shelby Acosta (Understudy) is making her off-Broadway debut in Emojiland! Theatrical credits include Candy in Saturday Night Fever, Madame De La Grande Bouche in Beauty and The Beast (Broadway Palm), Hair in Concert (54 Below), Maureen in Rent (Texas State University), Nina in In The Heights (UDT) and more.
Karl Skyler Urban's (Understudy) previous credits include Finding Neverland (1st National Tour), Hairspray Live! (NBC), Holiday Inn (Goodspeed Opera House/Paper Mill Playhouse). He is a Graduate of the University of Michigan/New World School of the Arts.
Emojiland The Musical runs through Thursday, March 19, 2020.
The critically acclaimed musical also features Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) as Prince, Lesli Margherita (Matilda) as Princess, Lucas Steele (The Great Comet) as Skull, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Pile of Poo, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize"), Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker, Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster) as Man in Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland & The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Tours) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing, and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line First Revival Tour) as Man Dancing.
Emojiland's book, music and lyrics are written by Keith Harrison & Laura Schein. The musical is directed by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort, Matilda, Groundhog Day), with choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King) and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle (Endangered!). Scenic design is by David Goldstein, costume & make-up design is by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design is by Jamie Roderick, sound design is by Ken Goodwin, projection design is by Lisa Renkel & Possible, and hair & wig design is by Bobbie Zlotnik. The production is cast by Binder Casting (Chad Murnane, CSA), Executive Produced & General Managed by Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin / Tim Sulka), and is Production Managed by Tinc Productions. Social Media & Influencer Marketing is by YesBroadway (Sam Maher). Bell Arts Entertainment (Jacquelyn Bell) associate produces.
Originally presented by the New York Musical Festival, Dan Markley, Executive Director & Producer, Emojiland was a Grand Jury Selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival.
Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?
Performances are on Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm, and Sundays at 7pm.
Emojiland runs at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues). The production garnered 12 nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 NYMF Awards and was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist.
The running time is approximately 2 hours 20 mins, including intermission.
Visit Emojiland.com for more info and updates.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We're celebrating the birthday of Tony nominee Alex Brightman by giving you the chance to see which of Beetlejuice's iconic characters you are with so... (read more)
HADESTOWN Announces Initial 2021 Tour Dates
Hadestown announced the first of its 2021 tour dates today!... (read more)
Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival
Tonight on social media, writer Steven Sater fielded some questions on his various projects, including a revival of Alice by Heart and an update on th... (read more)
Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Joins the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at New World Stages as the First Woman to Play Dennis Dupree
Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandl... (read more)
Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have just announced the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who will start performan... (read more)
Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Just yesterday, Broadway unit... (read more)