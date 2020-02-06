Shady Ladies Tours to Present UNHUNG HEROES OF THE METROPOLITAN
Shady Ladies Tours will present Unhung Heroes of the Metropolitan, a guided tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's most illustrious male body parts on Saturday, March 14 at 1:15PM.
Guided by Professor Andrew Lear, the tour explores male members in paintings and sculptures across the Metropolitan. Are these artworks true to life size? Were men really smaller once upon a time? And who broke off the statues' missing body parts? Is there hidden phallic symbolism in your favorite painting? For museum-goers who've ever wondered about these and other questions, this tour has the answers. Visitors learn about the aesthetic ideals of Greek culture and how they have affected the whole history of art without clothes.
Unhung Heroes of the Metropolitan takes place on Saturday, March 14 at 1:15PM, with more dates to be announced. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is located at 1000 Fifth Avenue and East 82nd Street. Tour groups meet 15 minutes in advance of tour time at the feet of the statue of Pharaoh Amenhemet II in the Great Hall. Tickets are $69 for adults, $59 for seniors, $49 for Metropolitan Museum of Art members, and $39 for students, and available at https://www.shadyladiestours.com/unhung-heroes-tour-of-the-metropolitan-museum.
Shady Ladies Tours' art museum tours introduce art lovers to some of the sexiest and sauciest works of art in New York City. Led personally by Professor Andrew Lear, a leading scholar on the history of sexuality and one of the foremost experts on erotic Greek and Roman art, the tours reveal the scandalous back-stories behind paintings and sculptures in major New York City museums. Tours include Nasty Women of the Metropolitan, Shady Ladies of the Metropolitan and Gay Secrets of the Metropolitan. With his groundbreaking work on the history of art and his long experience as a scholar and teacher, Professor Lear is an ideal guide to give tour-goers an entirely new (and naughty) perspective on both classic and little-known pieces of art. For more information, please visit www.shadyladiestours.com.
