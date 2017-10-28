Seth Rudetsky's DECONSTRUCTING BROADWAY Headlines Chicago Theatre Workshop's Fall Benefit Tonight

Join Chicago Theatre Workshop tonight, October 28th, for their Fall benefit featuring Seth Rudetsky in his one-man show Deconstructing Broadway.

Described as a combination of America's Funniest Home Videos and The Daily Show, Rudetsky uses his audio/video collection to break down performances from beloved Broadway divas (Patti LuPone, Betty Buckley) as well as showcase mind- boggling videos like The Osmond's singing a medley from Fiddler on the Roof or Cher performing all of West Side Story. This award-winning show has played to sold-out crowds in the U.S. and in London, where it received 5-star reviews.

The ticket prices are $35 General Admission and $60 VIP seats that include drink tickets and premium cocktail table seating. There are two shows at 7 and 8:30 pm only. Performances at Mary's Attic in Andersonville which is located at 5400 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60640.

Seth is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's ON BROADWAY as well as the host of SETH SPEAKS on Sirius/XM Stars. As a pianist, Seth has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including RAGTIME, LES MIZ and PHANTOM. He was the Artistic Producer/Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts including, DREAMGIRLS with Audra MacDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and HAIR with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy Nomination). In 2007 he made his Broadway acting debut playing Sheldon (singing "Magic to Do" in a devastating unitard) in THE RITZ directed by Joe Mantello for The Roundabout Theater. Off-Broadway he wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed RHAPSODY IN SETH (directed by Peter Flynn) at the Actors Playhouse and has also appeared on TV on LAW AND ORDER C.I. and had a recurring role on ALL MY CHILDREN.

As an author, he penned the non-fiction Q GUIDE TO BROADWAY, the novel BROADWAY NIGHTS and the recently published MY AWESOME/AWFUL POPULARITY PLAN (Random House). BROADWAY NIGHTS is available on Audible.com, starring Kristin Chenoweth, Andrea Martin and Jonathan Groff, and MY AWESOME/AWFUL POPULARITY PLAN stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ana Gasteyer and Megan Hiltly.

Seth played himself on Kathy Griffin; My Life on the D-List, was the vocal coach on MTV's LEGALLY BLONDE reality show and starred opposite Sutton Foster in THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG for the Actors Fund. Recently, he co-wrote and starred in DISASTER! and tours the country doing master classes and performing his one-man show "DECONSTRUCTING BROADWAY."

Chicago Theatre Workshop acts as an incubator for new works and is dedicated to the creation of theater that invigorates, inspires and challenges our perceptions of art and music. An intensively collaborative initiative, CTW melds the creative process with the audience experience. As our mission has stated from the beginning, we produce works where music plays a key element in the fabric of the production, but not just musicals.

CTW will announce its upcoming season on this special night which includes, the U.S. premiere of a new play co-produced with an award winning London theatre company, the Chicago premiere of a new musical from Broadway and a new solo performance piece.

For more information and for tickets, visit www.chicagotheatreworkshop.org.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles