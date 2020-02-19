Second Stage Theater to Host Special Book Signing for GRAND HORIZONS' Maulik Pancholy's THE BEST AT IT

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director) will hold a special book signing for the acclaimed children's book The Best At It following the Wednesday, February 26 2pm performance of Grand Horizons at the Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street). The event will be for ticket holders only.

Written by Grand Horizons' star Maulik Pancholy, The Best At It was awarded the 2020 American Library Association Stonewall Honor Book, 2019 Junior Library Guild Selection and Chicago Public Library Best of the Best Books 2019. It is the funny and poignant story about a gay Indian American boy coming into his own. Publisher's Weekly proclaimed, "Pancholy draws from his own experiences as a young Indian American to create this funny, uplifting story about identity. With wit and sensitivity, Pancholy charts [Rahul's] rocky path to pride in his layered identity. . .a powerful, positive message to young readers about choosing self-acceptance."

Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Leigh Silverman, Grand Horizons stars Jane Alexander (Nancy), James Cromwell (Bill), Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Ben McKenzie (Ben), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), and Michael Urie (Brian).

Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.





