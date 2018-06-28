Second Stage Theater Postpones Start Of Previews For STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Click Here for More Articles on STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Second Stage Theater has postponed the start of previews of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, to accommodate additional rehearsal time for new cast member Denis Arndt. Mr. Arndt joined the company earlier this week.

Originally scheduled to begin previews on Friday, June 29, the production will now start preview performances on Saturday, June 30 at 8pm. Opening night for the production remains Monday, July 23.

Ticket holders for the June 29 evening and Saturday, June 30 matinee performances will be contacted directly with the option to rebook into a future performance or to receive a refund.

In addition to Mr. Arndt, Straight White Men features Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, and Paul Schneider. Ms. Bornstein, Mr. Charles, Mr. Defoe, Mr. Hammer and Mr. Schneider are all making their Broadway debuts with this production.

With Straight White Men, playwright Young Jean Lee will become the first Asian-American female playwright to be produced on Broadway. Anna D. Shapiro will be making her Second Stage directorial debut with this production. The Artistic Director of Steppenwolf Theatre, Ms. Shapiro won a Tony Award for her direction of August: Osage County in 2008.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN features scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by M.L. Dogg, choreography by Faye Driscoll and casting by Telsey + Company.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN is currently available as part of a 6-show package for $395. To purchase or for more information, visit 2ST.com or call Second Stage Subscriber Services at 212-246-4422.

Single tickets for Straight White Men are available via Telecharge at 212-239-6200 or Telecharge.com.

A limited number of 30 under 30 tickets are also available via telechargeoffers.com using code 30UNDER30 for people ages 30 and under with proper identification.

This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

