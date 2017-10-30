Seattle Theatre Cancels BULLETS OVER BROADWAY Because of Woody Allen's Stance on Hollywood Sexual Abuse Scandal

Bainbridge Performing Arts, located outside of Seattle, has just announced that it will remove Woody Allen's BULLETS OVER BROADWAY from its 2017 - 2018 Season lineup. A statement reads:

BPA's cancellation is a "matter of principle" says Executive Director Dominique Cantwell. "Given our national conversation about how women are treated or mistreated by men in positions of power, and given that Woody Allen has placed himself very publicly on what we consider the opposing side of the issue and has been advocating against a "witch hunt" of the men perpetrating this culture of abuse, we have decided that we cannot promote or support him by paying royalties for his work."

As a company largely made up of strong women, BPA hopes to choose a new title for May that reflects the organization's values and mission and shows solidarity with those who have been affected by the impact of abuse.

Cantwell said, "An end to complacency begins by making difficult, but meaningful choices to break the cycle." Believing that our societal silence on the issue is part of the problem, BPA has determined to take a public stand, reflecting that what we do matters - our choices at the personal, business, and community levels bear consequence in the society that we co-create.