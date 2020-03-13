SculptureCenter Will Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19
SculptureCenter has announced a temporary closure due to COVID-19.
They have released the following statement:
In keeping with the recommendations of the CDC and WHO, SculptureCenter is temporarily closed effective immediately. Until further notice, we will proceed with opening Tishan Hsu: Liquid Circuit and Jesse Wine: Imperfect List on Friday, May 8.
We are assessing the situation on a daily basis and encourage you to check our website and social media channels for updates.
For inquiries, please email staff or info@sculpture-center.org and someone will respond as soon as possible.
We look forward to welcoming you back on Purves Street soon.
