Scoop Sloneâ€™s STATES: OBSERVATION Will Run at 3AM Theatre in Queens

3AM Theatre will present STATES: OBSERVATION, a three-part Butoh dance performance by Scoop Slone, for two nights only on June 27 and 28 at 7:30 PM at 3AM Theatre in Astoria, Queens. Developed in residence at 3AM Theatre as part of its Pride Month programming, the piece is composed of three parts: Origin, Mutation, and Entropy at Absolute Zero.

Rooted in Butoh, quantum physics, Zen Buddhism, and queer theory, STATES: OBSERVATION explores identity as a fluid and evolving self. The trilogy reflects on observation as an act of transformation, mirroring the shifting "I-positions" of queer and genderqueer experience. Scoop Slone, performing as alter ego Geometrica 222, weaves site-specific movement, improvisation, and the Japanese aesthetic of MA (negative space) into a meditation on outsiderism, chameleonism, and cohesion. Developed across residencies and performances in New York, Amsterdam, Venice, and India, this staging marks a rare opportunity to experience all three works together before their continued international presentation.

Soundscapes by Jorge Sanders, with contributions from Oscar Suh Rodriguez, enhance the immersive world of the piece. Garmenting and installation design by Slone includes hand-knitted rubber strands and mixed materials, creating sculptural costumes that reference both organic DNA and speculative futures.

STATES: OBSERVATION runs approximately 60 minutes. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at ticketstripe.com/events/5806107331506001. For more information, visit www.3amtheatre.com.

Performances take place at 3AM Theatre, 920 35th Ave, #3N, Queens, NY.Â