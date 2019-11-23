Schtick A Pole In It: Pink Floyd Edition Comes to Drom
For 6 1/2 years Schtick A Pole In It has owned the 4th Saturday in the East Village. It's the best and only Comedy and Pole Dancing show in the city.
Schtick starts with a comic and ends with a pole dancer. 5 comics and 5 dancers. Comics tell jokes. Pole dancers pole dance. They're not strippers, it's not burlesque. It's aerial dance with a side of crazy gymnastics and death defying tricks that make your jaw drop. It's an amazing opportunity to see dancers in peak physical condition alternate the stage with comics in peak mental depression:)
Schtick a Pole In It started when JoAnna Ross, a former Broadway dancer turned comic (naturally) and fellow comedian Dan Goodman put on a one night event fundraiser that turned into a run of over 80 sold out shows. Come see what all the fuss is about.
Every month we have a musical theme and this month it's Pink Floyd. We're doing the whole Dark Side of the Moon album on the pole. If you have't seen the show before it's "Time", come to this "Great Gig in the Sky" for a little "Money", because missing "Us and Them" might mean you have "Brain Damage". If you don't see shows like this why are you even paying these crazy rents?
Dates
Saturday, November 30th
Place:
Drom- 85 Avenue A (between 5th and 6th streets)
New York, NY 10009
(212) 777-1157
Time:
8-10pm (doors open at 7:30)
Get tickets here- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/schtick-a-pole-in-it-pink-floyd-edition-tickets-71729947203
