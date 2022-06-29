School Spotlight: Bennington College

Bennington College

Mailing Address: One College Drive

Bennington, VT 05201-6003

Phone: (802) 442-5401

At Bennington, students immerse themselves in the collaborative spirit of the dramatic arts. Closely integrating course work with production opportunities, Bennington drama trains students as creative and versatile theater artists. Ranked by the Princeton Review in the top five for "Best College Theater," Bennington College offers students a thorough grounding in virtually every dimension of theater-making: acting, directing, playwriting, devising, theatre history, dramatic literature, dramaturgy, stage management, and design (set, costume, lights, projection, and sound). Taught by professionals accomplished in their fields, Bennington drama provides students an outstanding combination of small-class settings, centered on the cross-pollination of all the programs within the discipline.

Bennington drama offers students flexible, state-of-the-art theater spaces, hands-on production experience, and abundant opportunities to get involved on all levels. For each term that students take a class in drama, they also complete a technical lab, working in the scene shop, costume shop, or technical crew in VAPA, Bennington's 150,000-square-foot home to our performing and visual artists. Through labs, Drama Forum, and classes, students engage immediately and directly in the drama community at Bennington.

Tuition/Financial Aid

92% of Bennington students receive some form of financial aid (2019-20). $33,000 is the average financial aid package with merit scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $30,000 (2018-19). $26,355 is the average federal loan debt for a Bennington graduate (2020). Direct Costs Academic Year 2022-2023:

Tuition $60,648

Room $9,620

Board $8,100

Fees $800

TOTAL $79,168

Enrollment Fee (non-refundable) $500

Notable Alumni and Influencers