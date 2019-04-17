Schimmel Center at Pace University Presents The Bronx Wanderers

Schimmel Center at Pace University concludes its 2018-19 Rock and Roll Series with a healthy serving of classics from the '50s, '60s, and '70s featuring

The Bronx Wanderers on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at SchimmelCenter.org, by phone at 212-346-1715, or by visiting the Schimmel Center Box Office at 3 Spruce Street, Manhattan. Box office hours are Tuesday-Saturday, Noon-5pm, and then beginning three hours prior to each performance, through intermission.

The Bronx Wanderers perform a repertoire of classic rock and roll from nearly every decade of the past 60 years, including classic oldies like Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons' "Sherry," Del Shannon's "Runaway," Dion and the Belmonts' "Teenager in Love," and more. Other music legends interpreted in their shows include KC & the Sunshine Band, The Animals, The Bee Gees, Tony Orlando, Bob Seger, and Billy Joel. They have released several albums, notably Still Happy Together, Echoes of the Past, and Not Afraid to Dream.

The Bronx Wanderers started out in 2006 as a father-and-son Dion tribute band comprised of Vin "Yo' Vinny" Adinolfi (keyboards/vocals) and his sons, Vinny "the Kid" (lead vocals) and Nick "Nicky Stix" (drums). They later expanded to five performers, welcoming guitarist Jimmy Fracassi and guitarist/saxophonist John Tutino to the group. The current band includes Dave Braun (guitar), Fernando Tort (bass), and Joe Bari (saxophone) along with Yo' Vinny and his sons.

In addition to touring the country for more than a decade, the band's engagement at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino performed over 360 shows for more than 70,000 fans and was voted the Bronze Winner of the "Best New Act/Show" by the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Best of Las Vegas Awards 2017. The band is currently back in Vegas at the Mat Franco Theater at The Linq, playing an extended engagement through April 2019.





