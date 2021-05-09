Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Releases NEW YORK NERVE At The Triad Theatre

New York Saxophonist Daniel Bennett plays his 'New York Nerve' album release concert at the Triad Theatre (158 West 72nd St, NYC) on June 26th at 7pm. Bennett will be joined by Koko Bermejo (drums) Kevin Hailey (bass), and Jenny Xu (piano).

Visit www.triadnyc.com for more information.

Daniel Bennett performed over 100 outdoor concerts during the pandemic. The Boston Globe described Bennett's music as "a mix of Jazz, Folk, and Minimalism." Daniel Bennett will perform music from his 2021 album release, "New York Nerve" (Manhattan Daylight Media). The music was conceived under the snow-covered heat lamps at outdoor jazz venues in New York City. The Daniel Bennett Group has toured the world, performing regularly at the Blue Note (NYC), Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club (London) and Herb Alpert's Vibrato Club in Los Angeles. The Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted "Best New Jazz Group" in Hot House Magazine. Daniel Bennett is a touring clinician and associate director of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square. Daniel Bennett performs in major theater productions in New York City. Daniel Bennett arranged the musical score for 'Whitman at the Whitney,' a multimedia theater production at the Whitney Museum in New York City. Daniel Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised Off-Broadway musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, "Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!" Daniel Bennett's theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling abilities as a bandleader.