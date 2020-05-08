Save over 30% on the Murder Mystery Game!

Bullets on Broadway. An Opening Night to Die For!

It's opening night of Murder in the First on Broadway, and nerves are high. The cast and crew are all a buzz backstage with the excitement of the lights, the sounds...and the dead body of their big-shot Broadway Producer.

There lies Jack Bialystock, shot in the back before the curtain could rise. Was the murderer a cast member, like Anita Part who's making her Broadway debut tonight, or seasoned performer Sienna Stealer? How about the creepy Casting Director Colin Back, or audience member Megan Phan who somehow wandered backstage just before the murder took place?

There's only one way to find out: play the new game Bullets on Broadway! But hold onto your overpriced wine-the murderer could be YOU!

"SUCH A FUN NIGHT! Thank you for creating memories

and a great game for zoom!" - @cinnamonpinkypoo

Click HERE and get over 30% off with code BW20

Get a sneak peek at the introduction video below





