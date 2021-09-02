Sasson Gabay and Janet Dacal to Lead THE BAND'S VISIT North American Tour
The cast will also include Joe Joseph as Haled, Clay Singer as Itzik, Yoni Avi Battat as Camal, Coby Getzug as Papi, and more!
Producers announced today that the North American tour of the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical THE BAND'S VISIT, featuring music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award®-winner David Yazbek, will resume its national tour on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Durham Performing Arts Center and continue on to more than 25 cities through Summer 2022.
"After what everyone has been through, we are thrilled, proud, and relieved to return to the road and share this story of the power of music, the need for connection, and the undying spark of human decency," said director David Cromer.
The Band's Visit is one of four musicals in Broadway history to win the unofficial "Big Six" Tony Awards®, which include Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, Best Actor in a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical.
THE BAND'S VISIT tells a joyful, offbeat story of a band of musicians who arrive in a town way off the beaten path. Under the spell of the desert sky, with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected ways. With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, performed by thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.
Des Moines Performing Arts Civic Center
October 12-17, 2021
Nashville, TN
TPAC Andrew Jackson Hall
October 19-24, 2021
Pittsburgh, PA
Benedum Center
October 28-31, 2021
Buffalo, NY
Shea's Performing Arts Center
November 2-7, 2021
Worcester, MA
Hanover Theatre
November 11-14, 2021
Hartford, CT
The Bushnell
November 16-21, 2021
Los Angeles, CA
Dolby Theater
November 30-December 19, 2021
Portland, OR
Keller Auditorium
January 4-9, 2022
San Francisco, CA
Golden Gate Theatre
January 11-February 6, 2022
Tempe, AZ
ASU Gammage
February 8-13, 2022
Las Vegas, NV
The Smith Center
February 15-20, 2022
Tucson, AZ
Centennial Hall
February 23-27, 2022
San Diego, CA
San Diego Civic Center
March 1-6, 2022
Seattle, WA
The Paramount Theatre
March 8-13, 2022
Salt Lake City, UT
The Eccles Theater
March 15-20, 2022
Costa Mesa, CA
Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts
March 22-April 3, 2022
Iowa City, IA
Hancher Auditorium
April 6-7, 2022
Lincoln, NE
Lied Center for the Performing Arts
April 9-10, 2022
Memphis, TN
Orpheum Theatre
April 12-17, 2022
Tampa, FL
The Straz Center
May 4-8, 2022
Rochester, NY
RBTL's Auditorium Theatre
June 7-12, 2022
Washington, DC
The Kennedy Center
July 5-17, 2022
Cincinnati, OH
Aronoff Center
July 19-24, 2022
Richmond, VA
Altria Theater
July 26-31, 2022
THE BAND'S VISIT world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company in December 2016, and opened at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore theatre in November 2017. It went on to play 589 regular performance and 36 previews, breaking the all-time box office record at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre twice and winning 10 Tony Awards® before closing in April 2019. The production was featured in over 20 "Best Of The Year" lists including The New York Times, Time Magazine and Entertainment Weekly. The First National Tour launched in June 2019 and played 17 cities before the touring entertainment industry was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With music and lyrics by Tony Award®-winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award®-winner Itamar Moses, THE BAND'S VISIT won "Best Musical" awards from the Tony Awards®, Drama League, New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony Award®-winner David Cromer.
The creative team also includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Tony Award®-winner Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award®-winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award®-winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award®-winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor & Additional Arrangements), Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator) and Adrian Ries (Music Director).
THE BAND'S VISIT is produced on tour by Orin Wolf, StylesFour Productions, Evamere Entertainment, Atlantic Theater Company, David F. Schwartz, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Grove•REG, Lassen Blume Baldwin, Thomas Steven Perakos, Marc Platt, The Shubert Organization, The Baruch/Routh/Frankel/Viertel Group, Robert Cole, DeRoy-Carr-Klausner, Federman-Moellenberg, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Furman, FVSL Theatricals, Hendel-Karmazin, HoriPro Inc., IPN, JAM Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, Koenigsberg-Krauss, David Mirvish, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Once Upon A Time Productions, Susan Rose and Paul Shiverick. The Executive Producers for THE BAND'S VISIT are Allan Williams and Charlie Stone.
THE BAND'S VISIT original Broadway cast album received the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical is also the recipient of a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for a performance of "Answer Me" on NBC's "Today".