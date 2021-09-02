Sasson Gabay and Janet Dacal to Lead THE BAND'S VISIT North American Tour

Producers announced today that the North American tour of the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical THE BAND'S VISIT, featuring music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award®-winner David Yazbek, will resume its national tour on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Durham Performing Arts Center and continue on to more than 25 cities through Summer 2022.

"After what everyone has been through, we are thrilled, proud, and relieved to return to the road and share this story of the power of music, the need for connection, and the undying spark of human decency," said director David Cromer.

The Band's Visit is one of four musicals in Broadway history to win the unofficial "Big Six" Tony Awards®, which include Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, Best Actor in a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical.

THE BAND'S VISIT tells a joyful, offbeat story of a band of musicians who arrive in a town way off the beaten path. Under the spell of the desert sky, with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected ways. With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, performed by thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

Des Moines Performing Arts Civic Center

October 12-17, 2021

Nashville, TN

TPAC Andrew Jackson Hall

October 19-24, 2021

Pittsburgh, PA

Benedum Center

October 28-31, 2021

Buffalo, NY

Shea's Performing Arts Center

November 2-7, 2021

Worcester, MA

Hanover Theatre

November 11-14, 2021

Hartford, CT

The Bushnell

November 16-21, 2021

Los Angeles, CA

Dolby Theater

November 30-December 19, 2021

Portland, OR

Keller Auditorium

January 4-9, 2022

San Francisco, CA

Golden Gate Theatre

January 11-February 6, 2022

Tempe, AZ

ASU Gammage

February 8-13, 2022

Las Vegas, NV

The Smith Center

February 15-20, 2022

Tucson, AZ

Centennial Hall

February 23-27, 2022

San Diego, CA

San Diego Civic Center

March 1-6, 2022

Seattle, WA

The Paramount Theatre

March 8-13, 2022

Salt Lake City, UT

The Eccles Theater

March 15-20, 2022

Costa Mesa, CA

Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts

March 22-April 3, 2022

Iowa City, IA

Hancher Auditorium

April 6-7, 2022

Lincoln, NE

Lied Center for the Performing Arts

April 9-10, 2022

Memphis, TN

Orpheum Theatre

April 12-17, 2022

Tampa, FL

The Straz Center

May 4-8, 2022

Rochester, NY

RBTL's Auditorium Theatre

June 7-12, 2022

Washington, DC

The Kennedy Center

July 5-17, 2022

Cincinnati, OH

Aronoff Center

July 19-24, 2022

Richmond, VA

Altria Theater

July 26-31, 2022

THE BAND'S VISIT world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company in December 2016, and opened at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore theatre in November 2017. It went on to play 589 regular performance and 36 previews, breaking the all-time box office record at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre twice and winning 10 Tony Awards® before closing in April 2019. The production was featured in over 20 "Best Of The Year" lists including The New York Times, Time Magazine and Entertainment Weekly. The First National Tour launched in June 2019 and played 17 cities before the touring entertainment industry was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award®-winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award®-winner Itamar Moses, THE BAND'S VISIT won "Best Musical" awards from the Tony Awards®, Drama League, New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony Award®-winner David Cromer.

The creative team also includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Tony Award®-winner Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award®-winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award®-winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award®-winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor & Additional Arrangements), Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator) and Adrian Ries (Music Director).

THE BAND'S VISIT is produced on tour by Orin Wolf, StylesFour Productions, Evamere Entertainment, Atlantic Theater Company, David F. Schwartz, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Grove•REG, Lassen Blume Baldwin, Thomas Steven Perakos, Marc Platt, The Shubert Organization, The Baruch/Routh/Frankel/Viertel Group, Robert Cole, DeRoy-Carr-Klausner, Federman-Moellenberg, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Furman, FVSL Theatricals, Hendel-Karmazin, HoriPro Inc., IPN, JAM Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, Koenigsberg-Krauss, David Mirvish, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Once Upon A Time Productions, Susan Rose and Paul Shiverick. The Executive Producers for THE BAND'S VISIT are Allan Williams and Charlie Stone.

THE BAND'S VISIT original Broadway cast album received the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical is also the recipient of a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for a performance of "Answer Me" on NBC's "Today".

TheBandsVisitMusical.com