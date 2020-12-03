Sasha Hutchings, Seth Rudetsky, Patrick Page and More Join the 5TH ANNUAL BROADWAY BEE... THE VIRTUAL EDITION

Broadway Bound Kids is partnering with the Broadway community and the creators of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee to present the 5th Annual Broadway BEE ....the Virtual Edition. The Bee will be livestreamed on Broadway Bound Kids website (www.broadwayboundkids.net) at 7:00 p.m. EST on Thursday December 10.

The All-Star cast of Broadway spellers and shows will include: Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton), Paige Davis (Chicago), Brita Filter (RuPaul's Drag Race), Seth Rudetsky (Stars in the House), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Kim Exum (The Book of Mormon), Susie Carroll (Mean Girls), Afra Hines (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Lee Aaron Rosen (A Soldier's Play), and Patrick Page (Hadestown).

What is the Broadway Bee? Well, it's a hilarious adult spelling bee featuring cast members from 10 hit Broadway shows who compete in this annual live event. Cheer on your favorite cast member while they raise funds to provide equitable arts education access to youth all across the globe. The more funds each team raises before and during the event, the more lifelines or "cheats" they earn to help them win the coveted Bee trophy. Anyone from anywhere in the world can donate to support arts education AND help your favorite Broadway Star and show WIN THE BEE!

All proceeds from the evening will go to Broadway Bound Kids' Covid relief fund to provide programs for students and keep teaching artists and staff paid.

Founding Directing, Erin Glass shares, "The arts have always been a form of resistance and a powerful tool for healing and students need arts programs now more than ever. Our programs include mindfulness, social emotional learning and trauma informed teaching to give students the tools they need to thrive during these uncertain times. We're seeing students deal with anxiety and depression for the first time in their young lives and they're telling us that our programs are helping them feel like themselves again and reconnect to purpose and joy."

For more information, to donate, to RSVP and to watch the Broadway Bee please visit broadwayboundkids.net/broadway-bee.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You