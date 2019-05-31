Sarah Silverman Memoir Musical THE BEDWETTER And More Announced for Atlantic Theater Company 2019-2020 Season!

Atlantic Theater Company has announced its 2019-2020 season productions.

The season will include the world premiere of Olivier Award and Tony Award winner Jack Thorne's play Sunday, directed by Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans; the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis's play Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, directed by Obie Award winner John Ortiz and co-produced with LAByrinth Theater Company; the world premiere of Eboni Booth's play Paris, directed by Knud Adams; the US premiere of Alice Birch's play Anatomy of a Suicide, directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz; the world premiere musical The Bedwetter, with book by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and Emmy Award winner Sarah Silverman, lyrics by Grammy Award and Emmy Award winner Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, and music by Academy Award nominee Adam Schlesinger; and the world premiere of Academy Award winner Ethan Coen's one act plays A Play Is A Poem, directed by Neil Pepe, in association with Center Theatre Group.

Launching the Atlantic for Kids season this fall will be the world premiere musical The Big One-Oh!, with music by Doug Besterman, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, book by Timothy Allen McDonald, based on the novel by Dean Pitchford, and directed by MK Lawson. A second spring production will be announced at a later date.

Atlantic members receive exclusive access and up to 42% savings on tickets. Memberships begin at $65 and benefits include a 4-week priority booking period, no additional fees, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets and more! For more information or to purchase an Atlantic membership, visit atlantictheater.org/join/membership or call OvationTix at 866-811-4111.

Atlantic Theater Company 2019-2020 SEASON

World Premiere Play

SUNDAY

By Jack Thorne

Directed by Lee Sunday Evans

September 5 - October 13, 2019

Opening: Monday, September 23, 2019

Linda Gross Theater

There is a moment when you want to look ahead to the future, but the past is eating you whole. In Sunday, friends gather for a book group, anxious to prove their intellectual worth, but that anxiety gets the better of any actual discussion as emotional truths come pouring out. A new play written by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Let the Right One In), directed by Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (Dance Nation).

Sunday was commissioned by Atlantic Theater Company with the generous support of Jean Doumanian Productions.

World Premiere Co-Production with LAByrinth Theater Company

HALFWAY BITCHES GO STRAIGHT TO HEAVEN

By Stephen Adly Guirgis

Directed by John Ortiz

November 14 - December 22, 2019

Opening: Monday, December 9, 2019

Linda Gross Theater

Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis takes his style to another level in this world premiere play about the harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking inner workings of a women's halfway house in New York City, helmed by John Ortiz (LAByrinth Artistic Director) in his off-Broadway directing debut. Atlantic is thrilled to partner with LAByrinth Theater Company to present Guirgis' first new play since Atlantic Theater Company's 2014 award-winning production of Between Riverside and Crazy.



World Premiere Play

PARIS

By Eboni Booth

Directed by Knud Adams

January 8 - February 9, 2020

Opening: Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Atlantic Stage 2

Emmie is one of the only black people living in Paris, Vermont, and she desperately needs a job. When she is hired at Berry's, a store off the interstate selling everything from baby carrots to lawnmowers, she begins to understand a new kind of isolation. A play about invisibility, being underpaid, and how it feels to work on your feet for ten hours a day. Paris is the off-Broadway playwriting debut of acclaimed actor Eboni Booth (Dance Nation), directed by Knud Adams (Marie and Bruce).

US Premiere Play

ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE

By Alice Birch

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

January 30 - March 15, 2020

Opening: Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Linda Gross Theater



Three generations of women. Their lives play out simultaneously. For each, the chaos of what has come before brings a painful legacy. Winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Anatomy of a Suicide is a revelatory exploration of mothers and daughters by Alice Birch (Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again.), directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz (Marys Seacole).

World Premiere Musical

THE BEDWETTER

Book by Joshua Harmon & Sarah Silverman

Lyrics by Adam Schlesinger & Sarah Silverman

Music by Adam Schlesinger

May 9 - June 28, 2020

Opening: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Linda Gross Theater



Meet Sarah. She's funny. She's dirty. She's 10. And she's got a secret that you'll never guess (unless you read the title). Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, The Bedwetter is a world premiere musical by multi-award-winners Sarah Silverman (I Love You, America), Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne) and Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews).

World Premiere One Act Plays

A PLAY IS A POEM

By Ethan Coen

Directed by Neil Pepe

May 20 - June 21, 2020

Opening: Monday, June 1, 2020

Atlantic Stage 2

In association with Center Theatre Group



If the audience laughs, it's a comedy. If they nod with new understanding, it's a drama. If they laugh and nod but can't say why it's funny or what they've understood, it might be A Play Is A Poem, the new collection of one-acts by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen. The hillbilly hollows of Appalachia, the executive suites of Hollywood, a New York tenement apartment, a magnolia-scented gazebo in Natchez, Mississippi-an eccentric look at life across America directed by Atlantic Artistic Director Neil Pepe.

2019-2020 ATLANTIC FOR KIDS SEASON

World Premiere Musical

THE BIG ONE-OH!

Music by Doug Besterman

Lyrics by Dean Pitchford

Book by Timothy Allen McDonald

Based on the Novel by Dean Pitchford

Directed by MK Lawson

September 28 - October 20, 2019

Linda Gross Theater

Charley Maplewood has never been one for parties-that would require friends, which he doesn't have. Well, unless you count his monster friends, but they're only imaginary. But now that he's turning ten-the big one-oh-he decides to throw a birthday party for himself, complete with a "House of Horrors" theme. Of course things don't work out as he plans. Will Charley be able to pull it together before the big one-oh . . . becomes the big OH-NO!?

The Big One-Oh! is a triumphant new musical for the whole family based on the picture book of the same name. Recommended for kids 5+ but welcomes children of all ages.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You