Sarah Jessica Parker Talks PLAZA SUITE and More with Andy Cohen

Star Sarah Jessica Parker stopped by Andy Cohen's SiriusXM channel today for a chat about Broadway's return and more!

Andy Cohen celebrated 5 years of his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy today live on the air. Among his starry guest linelup was Broadway and television and film star, Sarah Jessica Parker,

During their conversation, Sarah Jessica Parker gave an update on her play Plaza Suite and Broadway reopening.

She said, "We start previews March 19th. We open officially April 19th and March 19th will be a year and seven days, day that Broadway was shut down, which is, it kind of stuns me because this whole last, time has collapsed in the weirdest ways. Like it's moved incredibly quickly and it's moved like molasses."

Additionally, Sarah Jessica Parker talked about the reopening of New York City, her recent dinner with Andy and more.

Check out part of their chat here!

