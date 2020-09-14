Sarah Jessica Parker Talks PLAZA SUITE and More with Andy Cohen
Star Sarah Jessica Parker stopped by Andy Cohen's SiriusXM channel today for a chat about Broadway's return and more!
Andy Cohen celebrated 5 years of his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy today live on the air. Among his starry guest linelup was Broadway and television and film star, Sarah Jessica Parker,
During their conversation, Sarah Jessica Parker gave an update on her play Plaza Suite and Broadway reopening.
She said, "We start previews March 19th. We open officially April 19th and March 19th will be a year and seven days, day that Broadway was shut down, which is, it kind of stuns me because this whole last, time has collapsed in the weirdest ways. Like it's moved incredibly quickly and it's moved like molasses."
Additionally, Sarah Jessica Parker talked about the reopening of New York City, her recent dinner with Andy and more.
Check out part of their chat here!
More Hot Stories For You
-
First Listen! Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases First Song from New CINDERELLA, Sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher
Get a first listen to 'Far Too Late' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella - the first song revealed and sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher and filmed on th...
Madonna Talks Andrew Lloyd Webber and EVITA - 'I'm Not Sure he Even Wanted Me in the Movie'
The New York Post has reported that Madonna recently took to Instagram live with Diablo Cody, who Madonna is working with on her biopic, discussing ma...
THE PROM on Netflix Sets Release Date For December 11
Ryan Murphy has revealed on Twitter that The Prom movie will officially be released on Netflix on December 11....
Judy Kaye Reveals Details on the Filming Process For DIANA
Judy Kaye recently took part in a Mamma Mia reunion on Stars in the House, where she revealed some details about the upcoming filming of Diana....
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives Inside Look at Her Majesty's Theatre, Says Hal Prince Production of PHANTOM 'Will be Playing Again'
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently gave a tour inside Her Majesty's Theatre, home of Phantom of the Opera in the UK, which is currently sitting empty due to...
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Show-Stopping Musical Finales
What is a Broadway musical without a big, bold, belty closing number? Whether it's delivered as a last stand from the main character or a harmonious r...