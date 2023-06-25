Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

The beloved venue is in danger of closing permanently without immediate help.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

Sara Bareilles is leading a movement to help preserve Rockwood Music Hall which over the last 18 years has hosted over 75,000 shows on its three stages, helping to launch and develop the careers of thousands of artists.

To aid in the fight, Bareilles will hold two benefit shows on June 30th at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2 at 7pm and 9:30pm, and will also host Happy Hour with Sara Bareilles, where fans can join her before the shows for cocktails and conversation. Tickets are available at Click Here.

Bareilles says: "In 2007, I played one of the first shows of my career at Rockwood Music Hall on the Lower East Side, a venue that then and now represents the grit and determination of New York's aspiring musical community. At that point, I had only ever played ONE show in New York. I was green and scared. I knew I loved playing music for people, but New York was the Big Leagues and I wanted to prove myself, even if I didn't know who that was yet. So I pretended, and of course panicked that no one would come. Thankfully people came. Not hundreds of people, but enough people came for me to get to play there again. And a few more people came. And I got to play again. And again. And that is the whole precious gift of a place like this. Nurturing a relationship with the community, and more importantly with myself. I genuinely believe that for emerging and developing artists, sacred places like this are the heartbeat and lifeline of the New York music scene.”

The beloved venue that has been the site of hundreds of appearances by Grammy, Tony, and American Music Award winners is in danger of closing permanently without immediate help.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/preserve-rockwood

GoFundMe: Preserve Rockwood

Bareilles made her Broadway debut when she composed music and wrote lyrics for the 2015 musical Waitress, for which she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. She subsequently earned Olivier Award nominations for its 2021 West End transfer production. 

In 2022, she returned to Broadway as The Baker's Wife in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods. Her acclaimed performance earned her a Tony Award nomination. Bareilles also earned a Tony nomination in 2016 for writing a song for the SpongeBob SquarePants Broadway musical.

In 2018, Bareilles received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mary Magdalene in the NBC musical television special Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Also in 2018, she co-hosted the 72nd Tony Awards alongside Josh Groban, for which she was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards. 

She currently stars as Dawn Solano in Peacock's musical comedy Girls5Eva, which will land on Netflix for its third season.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




