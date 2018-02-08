Sara Bareilles and John Legend to Go Behind The Scenes of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE at The Paley Center

The Paley Center for Media today announced an exciting addition to PaleyLive programming when it presents when it presents Behind the Scenes: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, featuring the show's stars John Legend and Sara Bareilles, as well as members of the production's award-winning creative team. The Paley Center will bring this exclusive first look as NBC continues to innovate its live musical productions with an exuberant concert staging of this iconic rock opera, performed in front of a large audience at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Paley Center event will take place at its 25 W. 52nd Street location on Feb. 26 at 7:30 pm.

Airing Easter Sunday, April 1, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert is the next incarnation of NBC's series of live musicals with the staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic rock opera. This will be a very special evening to hear how the artists and creative team behind the production will bring this beloved musical to a worldwide television audience. Joining Legend and Bareilles will be NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt, Executive Producer Neil Meron, Live Television Director/Executive Producer Alex Rudzinski and Director David Leveaux.

The "Jesus Christ Superstar" album hit #1 on the Billboard charts and made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus' life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen as Judas. It was nominated for five Tonys, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Vereen. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Composer. Since then, the musical has been considered a classic and has become a staple of theatre and music organizations throughout the world. It has been performed in nearly 20 countries and translated into 18 different languages. There have been many revivals of "Jesus Christ Superstar" over the 46 years since its debut, including 2000 and 2012 Broadway versions that each earned a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Musical. The 1973 film was directed by Oscar winner Norman Jewison and starred Ted Neeley.

"We're thrilled to host this special behind-the-scenes look at one of the most anticipated television specials of the year with the incredibly talented John Legend and Sarah Bareilles in the title roles of Jesus and Mary Magdalene," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "This program is the perfect addition to our PaleyLive spring season and solidifies why the Paley Center leads the way on providing programming that is both engaging and cutting-edge."

PaleyLive programs offer television fans the rare opportunity to engage with the cast and creative teams of their favorite programs in intimate settings held at The Paley Center for Media in New York. All PaleyLive programs are selected by the Paley Center to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, but also for their ability to educate and entertain the public.

Paley Center Supporting and Patron Members can purchase presale tickets beginning February 8, 2018, at noon. Tickets go on sale for Paley Center Individual Members on February 9, at noon, and to the general public on February 10, at noon. To learn more about the benefits of Paley Membership including the ability to purchase tickets ahead of the general public please visit paleycenter.org/join-us.

