Sara Bareilles, Shoshana Bean, Jessie Mueller, Nicolette Robinson and Betsy Wolfe Come Together for NCADV & BroadwayEvolved

Join the virtual event on On Tuesday, November 17 at 8:00 PM ET.

BroadwayEvolved will continue their "In-Depth Zoom Conversation" series featuring a special "Jenna Reunion" including some of the Broadway leading ladies of WAITRESS.

On Tuesday, November 17 at 8:00 PM ET Shoshana Bean, Jessie Mueller, Nicolette Robinson, Betsy Wolfe, and WAITRESS composer Sara Bareilles join together for the first time on Zoom as they catch up, share memories from the acclaimed production, and answer a few questions from participants. The Zoom conversation is in support of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), BroadwayEvolved programming, and educational scholarships. Visit www.BroadwayEvolved.com/conversations to register.

BroadwayEvolved, co-founded by Betsy Wolfe, was established three years ago as a passionate attempt to connect aspiring performers and educators from all walks of life to the very artists who inspire them. At its core, BroadwayEvolved is a different kind of training program that focuses equally on human development as well as technical training. As BroadwayEvolved prepares for BEmini - a special winter intensive on December 5-6, they now have student and educator alumni from over 40 states and 15 countries, and are once again doubling scholarships for summer 2021, all in the hopes of shaping the next generation of industry change makers in an even more meaningful way. Head to www.BroadwayEvolved.com to learn about upcoming BroadwayEvolved programming!

Current and past BroadwayEvolved faculty include Adam Kantor, Alex Brightman, Alexandra Silber, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Andrew Rannells, Antonio Cipriano, Ali Stroker, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Ashley Park, Ben Crawford, Betsy Wolfe, Brandon Uranowitz, Christy Altomare, Corey Cott, Darrren Criss, Denee Benton, Elizabeth Stanley, Gavin Creel, Isaac Powell, James Monroe Iglehart, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jelani Alladin, Jenn Colella, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Karen Olivo, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Benanti, Lauren Molina, Lauren Patten, Leslie Flesner, Leslie Kritzer, Lilli Cooper, Mandy Gonzalez, Max Kumangai, Megan Hilty, Michael Urie, Nikki M. James, Renee Rapp, Rob McClure, Santino Fontana, Sara Bareilles, Sarah Meahl, Sherie Rene Scott, Shoshana Bean, Stephanie J. Block, and Taylor Louderman.

