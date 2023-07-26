Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall

Bareilles will perform a special concert on August 1.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall

Sara Bareilles has announced an expansion to the initiative to help benefit the employees and artists of Rockwood Music Hall. The Tony nominee will perform two special concerts on August 1.

In a new social media post, Bareilles says: “I really believe in the essential nature of Independent music venues... We are thrilled to announce that I am adding two shows that are specifically directed at raising funds for the artists and staff members of Rockwood who have monies owed. This has been a major priority of this fundraising effort from the beginning and with the help of our unbelievable team and several artists joining together to make this happen, we are navigating a very complex situation with a lot of hopeful optimism.”

The #PreserveRockwood benefit concert series began last month with artists like Bareilles, Elle King and Ingrid Michaelson, who are joining together to help save the iconic independent New York City musical institution. Check out the lineup here.

As part of the expansion of the series, the Grammy Award-winner will perform in the intimate setting on August 1 where 100% of the proceeds from the show will be donated to the employees and artists of Rockwood.

There will be two shows that evening, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm, and those who want to support can purchase tickets as part of the #PreserveRockwood benefit concerts by visiting: http://preserverockwood.com.

Bareilles made her Broadway debut when she composed music and wrote lyrics for the 2015 musical Waitress, for which she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. She subsequently earned Olivier Award nominations for its 2021 West End transfer production. 

In 2022, she returned to Broadway as The Baker's Wife in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods. Her acclaimed performance earned her a Tony Award nomination. Bareilles also earned a Tony nomination in 2016 for writing a song for the SpongeBob SquarePants Broadway musical.

In 2018, Bareilles received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mary Magdalene in the NBC musical television special Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Also in 2018, she co-hosted the 72nd Tony Awards alongside Josh Groban, for which she was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards. 

She currently stars as Dawn Solano in Peacock's musical comedy Girls5Eva, which will land on Netflix for its third season. Bareilles also revealed to BroadwayWorld last month that she is writing a new musical.



