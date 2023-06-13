Sara Bareilles Is Working on a New Musical

Sara Bareilles has another musical in the works!

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter had a whirlwind 48 hours, attending the Tony Awards as a nominee for Into the Woods and the world premiere of Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! at the Tribeca Film Festival.

When asked if she has any interest in writing another musical following the success of Waitress, Bareilles shared that "something" is coming down the pipeline.

"Yes. There's something that's not ready for announcement, but there is something," Bareilles said exclusively to BroadwayWorld at the premiere.

Bareilles made her Broadway debut when she composed music and wrote lyrics for the 2015 musical Waitress, for which she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. She subsequently earned Olivier Award nominations for its 2021 West End transfer production.

In 2022, she returned to Broadway as The Baker's Wife in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods. Her acclaimed performance earned her a Tony Award nomination. Bareilles also earned a Tony nomination in 2016 for writing a song for the SpongeBob SquarePants Broadway musical.

In 2018, Bareilles received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mary Magdalene in the NBC musical television special Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Also in 2018, she co-hosted the 72nd Tony Awards alongside Josh Groban, for which she was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

She currently stars as Dawn Solano in Peacock's musical comedy Girls5Eva, which will land on Netflix for its third season.