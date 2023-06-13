Sara Bareilles Is Working on a New Musical

The live capture of Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! premiered last night at the Tribeca Film Festival.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

WAITRESS
Click Here for More on WAITRESS
Sara Bareilles Is Working on a New Musical

Sara Bareilles has another musical in the works!

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter had a whirlwind 48 hours, attending the Tony Awards as a nominee for Into the Woods and the world premiere of Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! at the Tribeca Film Festival.

When asked if she has any interest in writing another musical following the success of Waitress, Bareilles shared that "something" is coming down the pipeline.

"Yes. There's something that's not ready for announcement, but there is something," Bareilles said exclusively to BroadwayWorld at the premiere.

Bareilles made her Broadway debut when she composed music and wrote lyrics for the 2015 musical Waitress, for which she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. She subsequently earned Olivier Award nominations for its 2021 West End transfer production. 

In 2022, she returned to Broadway as The Baker's Wife in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods. Her acclaimed performance earned her a Tony Award nomination. Bareilles also earned a Tony nomination in 2016 for writing a song for the SpongeBob SquarePants Broadway musical.

In 2018, Bareilles received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mary Magdalene in the NBC musical television special Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Also in 2018, she co-hosted the 72nd Tony Awards alongside Josh Groban, for which she was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards. 

She currently stars as Dawn Solano in Peacock's musical comedy Girls5Eva, which will land on Netflix for its third season.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer video for the Waitress live capture has been released! “Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway!” will have its world premiere tonight at the Tribeca Festival. Simultaneously, it will be broadcast onto TSX Entertainment’s 18,000-square-foot digital screen overlooking Times Square for the first time in festival history.

2
Video: Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Photo
Video: Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film

Sara Bareilles sat down on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss her latest projects, including the upcoming Waitress live capture, her new singing competition podcast, and her Tony nomination for Into the Woods. Watch a video of the new interview now!

3
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square

Waitress, the Musical – Live on Broadway! will make history as the first film to be broadcast in Times Square during its 2023 Tribeca Film Festival premiere. Sara Bareilles will be introducing the film and will also perform live during the Tribeca premiere at BMCC. Find out who you can watch the Waitress pro-shot in Times Square now!

4
Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing She Used to Be Mine Photo
Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'

PBS has shared a sneak peek of Sara Bareilles and Jessie Mueller singing 'She Used to Be Mine' from Waitress the Musical from tonight's Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway’s Best concert. The concert also features Sutton Foster, Corbin Bleu, Chita Rivera, Shoshana Bean, Jessica Vosk, and more. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Isaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMediaIsaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMedia
Full Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount NetworkFull Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount Network
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour DatesSHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
Photo: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie PosterPhoto: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie Poster

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You