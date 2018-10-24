Sara Bareilles Announces New Music to be Released This Friday!

Today, Sara Barellies took to Instagram to share the news of her newest single, titled "Armor." In the post, Barellies said, "Everything changes!! My big news is new music!! ARMOR will be released on Friday!! I can't wait to share, BUT before your ears get anything, your eyes get the artwork."

See the Instagram post below!

Sara Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit "Love Song," which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world from her debut album Little Voice. Since then, Sara has gone on to receive six Grammy nominations, which include Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Love Song" and one Album of the Year for her highly acclaimed third studio album, The Blessed Unrest. Her book, Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song, was released in the fall of 2015 by Simon & Schuster and is a New York Times best seller.

Sara composed the music and lyrics for Waitress, in which she made her Broadway debut and received her first Tony Award nomination for Best Score and a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. She also made her Broadway acting debut as the lead in Waitress for a limited engagement through June 11, 2017.

Sara most recently starred in the NBC production of "Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert" as Mary Magdalene, which earned her an Emmy nomination.

