Santina Umbach And Meredith Inglesby To Star In Reading Of MY PET DRAGON

March 25, 2022, two presentations of this brand-new musical will be held at Ripley Grier Studios, 305 West 38th Street at 11am and 3:00pm. The reading is directed by Laurie Glodowski and produced by 35th Parallel Productions LLC.

My Pet Dragon: A Dangerous New Musical: Maggie Moe (book writer/lyricist) uses her experience with addiction and subsequent recovery to craft our story. Georgia's obsession with her pet dragon takes over her life and threatens everything that she holds near and dear. Dragons don't magically disappear. There are 23 Million Americans like Georgia (and counting). Through the healing power of art, Georgia's story destigmatizes addiction and provides hope for family and friends everywhere.

The My Pet Dragon cast includes Meredith Inglesby, Santina Umbach, Yvette M. Clark, William Boyajian, Lisette Glodowski, Harrison Meloeny, and Bern Tan.

To attend, please email your request to 35thparallelproductions@gmail.com

MAGGIE MOE is a lyricist, writer, voice actress, and comedian from the Bay (YAY!) Area, CA. She is a recent graduate of NYU TISCH's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. You may have seen her @PixelPlayhouse collaborations on Tik Tok ("YA Heroine", "Dating a Sagittarius", "Woke Bros Don't Ghost"). Her song "Face on a Cookie" (music by Earl Marrows) was added to the Lincoln Center's BROADWAY'S FUTURE SONGBOOK series in May 2021 and premiered at Rattlestick Theatre. Her 30 minute musical "RAPPLESTILTSKIN: THE REAL GRIMM SHADY" (music by Earl Marrows) has been featured on The Latest Draft podcast. Early forays into the world of entertainment include parodies of The Today Show ("The Tomorrow Show"). She co-founded Lymelight Productions, a nonprofit theatre company that raises money for children with Lyme Disease. In 2012, she graduated from The Second City's Comedy Studies Program and wrote the opening number to their revue: "Kick Ass Class (With A Dark Past)." In 2013, she graduated from Ithaca College with a BFA in Acting. She founded Daily Rap, a segment in which she summarizes the news of the day through, you guessed it, rhyme. She is a makeup enthusiast and cardio fanatic believes that attitude is everything. Fire em up!

Joshua Vranas is a songwriter and storyteller originally from Richmond, VA. He is known for MY PET DRAGON with book and lyrics by Maggie Moe, THE LONG ROAD, and EMMA AND THE WEST, a 20-minute musical audio drama with words by Clare Fuyuko Bierman. His work has been featured by Lincoln Center's BROADWAY'S FUTURE SONGBOOK, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre's VILLAGE VOICES, and the Cutting Room. He was a top 5 nominee for the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards in 2021 and has recently received the Horace W. Goldsmith Fellowship in 2020 and the Frederick Loewe Award from ASCAP in 2019 for his dedication to the craft of music composition for entertainment. Currently, he is working on a commission with Clare Fuyuko Bierman for Youth Theatre Northwest in Seattle, WA. Joshua is a graduate of the NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program (Cycle 30) in New York, where he lives with his husband and his rabbit. (www.joshuavranas.com)