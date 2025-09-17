Sandra Oh Will Appear in Met Opera's LA FILLE DU RÉGIMENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sandra Oh, freshly off her acclaimed performances in Shakespeare in the Park’s Twelfth Night, will make her Met debut as the Duchess of Krakenthorp in Laurent Pelly’s production of Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment on October 17. Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award–winning actress Oh is known for her work on Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve as well as her stage work at The Public Theater in Stop Kiss and Satellites.

The Bel Canto comedy features soprano Erin Morley in her Met role debut as Marie, the titular “daughter of the regiment,” following her performances as Olympia in Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann and Gilda in Verdi’s Rigoletto last season. It was also announced that Morley will portray one of the mothers in the upcoming Met-commission opera by Maxim Kolomiiets, with a libretto by George Brant, The Mothers of Kherson.

Tenor Lawrence Brownlee returns to the Met as Tonio and will return later this season as Lord Arturo Talbot in the Met’s new production of Bellini’s I Puritani. Mezzo-soprano Alice Coote makes her Met role debut as the Marquise of Berkenfield, and bass-baritone Peter Kálmán makes his Met role debut as Sgt. Sulpice. Conductor Giacomo Sagripanti returns to the Met to lead the cast, following his performances of Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia and Puccini’s La Bohème last season.

La Fille du Régiment has been performed 116 times at the Met since its company premiere on January 6, 1902. Pelly’s production, with costumes by the director, premiered in 2008, featuring a creative team that includes set designer Chantal Thomas, lighting designer Joël Adam, choreographer Laura Scozzi, and dialogue by Agathe Mélinand.