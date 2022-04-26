Samantha Pauly, Colin Bates and More Will Celebrate Their Broadway Debuts at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will present Another Opening, Another Debut! Broadway Debuts of the 2021-2022 Season on May 16th, 2022, at 9:30pm. Every year new faces join the Broadway community. Some join their show out-of-town, transferring from Chicago, Seattle, or even London. Other shows open fresh on Broadway. Never the less, each actor has a unique path to the moment they finally get to step onto a Broadway stage. So listen up and meet the new faces appearing on the 41 stages as rockstars, writers, princesses, and Queens (of both the British and Rock 'n Roll variety)!

After a pandemic hiatus, Feinstein's/54 Below will again celebrate the amazing and landmark Broadways of the current Broadway season. Join cast members from Six, The Music Man, A Strange Loop, Girl From the North Country, Diana and more as they sing from their heart and share the unforgettable story of how they learned they would be making their Broadway dreams finally come true! The special evening will truly celebrate the amazing impact these performers have made on the Broadway community through their debut and all that is coming next!

The 9:30pm concert will feature Colin Bates (Girl from the North Country), Austin Danielle Bohmer (Diana), Debra Cardona (Funny Girl), Kevin Dennis (Paradise Square), Kanisha Marie Feliciano (Flying Over Sunset), Brian Martin (Mrs. Doubtfire), Benjamin Pajak (The Music Man), Samantha Pauly (Six), Jon-Michael Reese (A Strange Loop), Nevada Riley (Beetlejuice), Tatiana Wechsler (Mr. Saturday Night) and Khalifa White (Caroline, or Change).

The evening will be music directed by Drew Wutke and again produced by Jen Sandler.

Another Opening, Another Debut! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, May 16th, 2022, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

