Samantha Barks Will Return to FROZEN in the West End

Frozen the Musical

Samantha Barks is coming home to Arendelle! BroadwayWorld has learned that Barks, who originated the role of Elsa in Frozen in the West End, will return to the production in 2024.

Barks went on maternity leave from the musical in August of this year, and is set to return on February 7, 2024.

Frozen recently celebrated its 2nd birthday in the West End, and has extended booking until June 2024.

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021, receiving 7 WhatsOnStage Awards – the most of any production - and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. Priority booking opens today, with public booking opening on 15 September from 10am.

The current cast is Jenna Lee-James (Elsa), Emily Lane (Anna), Djavan van de Fliert (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall (alternating the role of Sven), with Rhianne Alleyne, Marianne Bardgett, Jeremy BattDanny BeckerRebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette ColemanLaura EmmittDavide FienauriJemal FelixJordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt GillettBen Irish (Pabbie), Justin-Lee JonesAoife KennyJordan LiveseyJoshua Robinson, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Isabella Glanznig Santos, Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (King Agnarr), Caitlin Tipping, Rodney VubyaAnna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates.

The cast from 27 September is Jenna Lee-James (Elsa), Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall. Continuing as part of the ensemble are Rhianne Alleyne, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca BotterillGabrielle CoccaLaura EmmittJemal FelixJordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt GillettDominic Adam GriffinJordan Livesey, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Justin-Lee JonesAoife Kenny, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop, Caitlin Tipping, Anna Woodside, and Rodney Vubya; who will be joined by Oliver Brenin, Ashley J Daniels (King Agnarr), Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (Bulda), George Hinson, Jonathan Milton, and Ed Wade.





