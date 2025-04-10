Sam Smith to Release BBC Proms Performance on Vinyl for Record Store Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate Record Store Day 2025, multi-platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar-winning artist and songwriter Sam Smith will release a very special recording of their acclaimed BBC Proms performance from London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on 2xLP vinyl on April 12th.

For their only UK live performance of 2024 at the illustrious BBC Proms, Sam was surrounded by full orchestral support as they took to the historical London stage to mark the 10-year anniversary of the release of their debut album, In The Lonely Hour. In an undeniable, powerful and gripping concert, Sam showcased some of their biggest and greatest global hits, joined by special guests to sing a selection of jazz and soul classics that shaped the early years of their musical journey - including a glorious cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” and hauntingly nostalgic version of “Over The Rainbow.”

Composed over two discs, the 17-track- vinyl will be available on physical format from 12th April and streaming platforms later this year. Accompanied on stage by their long-term touring band, as well as Simon Hale who Sam worked with on In The Lonely Hour, the record features a myriad of live versions from the British singer's wide discography of unforgettable penmanship, including the atmospheric “Too Good At Goodbyes’, soulfully resonant “I’m Not The Only One” and the GRAMMY® award-winning “Unholy”. To mark the occasion, Sam was dressed in bespoke Vivienne Westwood, with costumes imagined especially for them by the house’s Creative Director, Andreas Kronthaler. Currently available to view in the UK on BBC iPlayer, Sam’s Proms performance was recently featured on BBC 4, in preparation for this propitious physical vinyl release.

Sam Smith is one of the most celebrated musical artists to emerge in recent history. A five-time GRAMMY® winner, Sam holds two Guinness World Records – for the most consecutive weeks on the UK Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the UK charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning “Writing’s on the Wall”). Sam has amassed over 40 million adjusted album sales, 276 million single sales and 50 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums In The Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All, Love Goes and GLORIA. Sam’s GRAMMY®-winning, platinum single "Unholy" feat. Kim Petras spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Sam has sold out numerous headline tours worldwide.

Tracklist:

SIDE A:

1. Good Thing (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

2. I'm Not The Only One (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

3. I've Told You Now (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

4. Like I Can (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

5. Leave Your Lover (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

SIDE B:

6. Both Sides Now (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

7. Lay Me Down (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

8. Writing's On The Wall (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

9. Stay With Me (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

SIDE C:

10. Latch

11. Dancing With A Stranger (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

12. Too Good At Goodbyes (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

13. My Funny Valentine (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

SIDE D:

14. How Do You Sleep? (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

15. The Lighthouse Keeper (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

16. Unholy (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

17. Over The Rainbow (BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall)

Photo credit: Collier Schorr