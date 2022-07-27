Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Mendes to Direct Play About the Making of HAMLET With Richard Burton, John Gielgud & Elizabeth Taylor

Sam Mendes to Direct Play About the Making of HAMLET With Richard Burton, John Gielgud & Elizabeth Taylor

The play is set for a Spring 2023 debut at the U.K. National Theatre’s Lyttelton stage.

Jul. 27, 2022  

Oscar and Tony-winning director Sam Mendes will direct a new play that follows how actors Richard Burton and John Gielgud brought a production of Hamlet to Broadway in 1964, with help from Elizabeth Taylor.

Deadline reports that Jack Thorne wrote the new play, titled The Motive & the Cue, which is set for a Spring 2023 debut at the U.K. National Theatre's Lyttelton stage. The play will be produced by The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions, the team behind the recent production of The Lehman Trilogy.

Creatives from The Lehman Trilogy will reunite for The Motive & the Cue, including a set design by Es Devlin, costumes from Katrina Lindsay and lighting by Jon Clark. Sound design will be by Paul Arditti, and Benjamin Kwasi Burrell will serve as composer.

Rehearsals are set to begin in early 2023, with tickets going on sale later this year. Casting is currently underway.

The play was inspired by two books, Richard Sterne's "John Gielgud Directs Richard Burton in Hamlet" and William Redfield's "Letters From an Actor," which follow the making of a stripped-down production of Hamlet on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in 1964.

Gielgud directed the production, starring Burton, who had had originally seen Gielgud play the role in the 1940s. The production opened a month after Burton married Taylor for the first time.

Thorne revealed to Deadline that the play "examines the beauty of these two ages of the theatre meeting each other and what that felt like ... Burton was as strong as he ever was. Seeing the two of them finding Hamlet together when they are working from two different places just felt incredibly fascinating."

Sam Mendes recently won a Tony Award for Best Director of a Play for The Lehman Trilogy. He founded and ran The Donmar Warehouse in London for ten years. He was the founding director of The Bridge Project and Neal Street Productions.

His work has been seen at The National Theatre, RSC, Royal Court, Old Vic, Young Vic, BAM, the West End and on Broadway. Films include American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, Away We Go, Skyfall, Spectre, and 1917.

Watch a clip of Burton performing in the production here:

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Related Articles

From This Author - Michael Major


Adult Swim Reveals RICK & MORTY Season Six Global Premiere Date
July 27, 2022

Rick and Morty was the #1 comedy across all US cable in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Since launch, Rick and Morty ranks as one of the top series for HBO Max, both domestically and globally. Lifetime to date, Rick and Morty has been viewed over 10B times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming.
VIDEO: OWN Network Shares READY TO LOVE Season Six Trailer
July 27, 2022

Host Tommy Miles heads to Miami, “The Magic City,” with 20 sexy singles to kick off the season with a pool mixer, where the veteran host advises the newcomers to seek 'love over lust.' But it wouldn't be Ready To Love without curveballs, drama, and love triangles. Watch the new video trailer for season six of Ready to Love now!
William Parker to Release Monumental Archival Set 'Universal Tonality'
July 27, 2022

Clocking in at nearly two hours and featuring six extended pieces flowing across two discs, Universal Tonality documents a performance that took place at Roulette in Manhattan's TriBeCa neighborhood in December 2002 (one of the final concerts at the venue's original loft space). Parker invited 16 musicians of various ages, cultures and backgrounds.
Lollapalooza Expands Global Reach With The Addition Of Lollapalooza India
July 27, 2022

Lollapalooza India will mark the first time the world-class festival will take place on Asian shores, with a full 2 days of music across four stages. With the addition of Lollapalooza India, the global brand has grown to eight countries on four continents including the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden.  
Big Joanie Announces 'Back Home' LP
July 27, 2022

Black feminist punk band Big Joanie have announced their album Back Home. Following last month’s “Happier Still” single, the news is delivered alongside brand new rock ‘n roll ballad “In My Arms,” arriving with a summery video directed by Lydia Garrett (Girls In Film Productions) celebrating queer love and friendship. Watch the new music video now!