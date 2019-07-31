SYNESTHESIA THE MUSICAL Debuts In Edinburgh Before US Premiere In NYC

Synesthesia the Musical, an acoustic solo show written and performed by Jillian Vitko, will premiere at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August before its US premiere at New York Theatre Festival in September.

Synesthesia is a rare condition where one's senses are blended. Some people associate colors with the alphabet, or shapes with sound; Jillian associates colors with people. Told through the lens of synesthesia, the show has the feel of an intimate concert. Jillian weaves her funny, tragic, and heartfelt story around six of her original songs on the guitar.

Jillian has a B.A. in Theatre from the University of Pittsburgh. She's been writing music for over a decade and has plans to record an album of her original songs. Other writing credits include: Writers in Performance (Tribeca Performing Arts Center), HoneyDough (short film), Beautiful Dreamers (musical sketch), 24 hour play festival (Pitt). She currently performs in the hit Off-Broadway comedy show On the Spot in New York City. TV/film credits include: The Perfect Murder (Investigation Discovery), @datingzoe (NYC Webfest), UnArmed Man (MVAA Film Festival HBO Best Feature Nominee). Theatre credits include: True Crime the Musical (co-creator/musical improviser), Serving Time (Royal Family Theater) and Scar Tissue, a play written by Synesthesia the Musical's multitalented director, Victoria Fragnito.

Victoria is an actor, playwright, and director. She holds a B.A. in theatre from DeSales University. Favorite acting credits: Hermia Midsummer, Ophelia Hamlet (PA Shakes), Capulet R&J (Match: Lit), u/s Jessica Jericho (rolling world premiere), u/s Natalie Next to Normal (regional premiere, FST). A.D credits include many critically acclaimed productions with PA Shakes (Midsummer, The Playboy of the Western World, South Pacific, Romeo and Juliet with Rick Sordelet). Her debut play, Scar Tissue, was workshopped at Dixon Place with their "Works in Progress" series and selected for the Old Joint Stock Theatre's "Open Doors" program. She is thrilled to be working with one of her favorite artists, Jillian Vitko, in bringing Synesthesia the Musical to life.

The show's debut performance will take place on August 15.

Edinburgh Fringe Festival - August 15-25 at 4:45pm at the Golf Tavern (30-31 Wright's Houses, Edinburgh EH10 4HR, UK) - Tickets/info

New York Theatre Festival - September 5-8 (9/5 @ 9pm, 9/7 @ 1:30pm, 9/8 @ 6:30pm) at Hudson Guild Theater (441 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001) - Tickets/info





