SWEPT AWAY Will Offer Lottery and Rush Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ahead of their first preview, lottery and rush tickets have been announced for The Avett Brothers’ new musical Swept Away. Swept Away will begin performances tomorrow, Tuesday, October 29 at the Longacre Theatre ahead of an official opening on Tuesday, November 19.

Entries for Swept Away’s digital lottery start at 12 AM, one day before the performance, via rush.telecharge.com and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $40 each.

Swept Away’s digital rush begins at 11 AM the day of the performance via rush.telecharge.com. More tickets may become available throughout the day. Rush ends 30 minutes before curtain. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $45 each.

General rush tickets are available day-of at the Longacre Theatre box office, open Monday-Saturday 10 AM-6 PM. Tickets are subject to daily availability. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $45 each.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.sweptawaymusical.com and Telecharge at www.telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.

From the chart-topping folk-rock band The Avett Brothers comes a tale of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas. Swept Away features a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), direction by Tony Award winnerMichael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann (Hadestown).

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla. The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke,and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Swept Away had sold out regional runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in early 2022, which was thrice extended, and at Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C. in the winter of 2023, as the highest grossing show in their Kreeger Theater. In total, Swept Away has captivated audiences from 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) and all over the globe as far as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Japan.