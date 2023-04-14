Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SWEENEY TODD Launches Custom Apron Collaboration with Hedley & Bennett

The apron is now available for $125 and can be purchased at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre during Sweeney Todd performance times or online.

Apr. 14, 2023  

The Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is launching a collaboration with Hedley & Bennett on a custom Sweeney Todd apron.

The custom Hedley & Bennett x Sweeney Todd apron is made of 100% cotton denim fabric with brass rivets and blood red embroidery detail. It's got all the functionality of a classic Hedley & Bennett apron, with a towel loop, adjustable straps and plenty of pockets to handle any challenge in the kitchen, with exclusive detailing that will make it a keepsake for years to come. The apron is now available for $125 and can be purchased at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036) during Sweeney Todd performance times or online at cgmnyc.co/HBxSweeneyToddApron.

"We are so excited to partner with Sweeney Todd for our first ever Broadway collaboration. We're used to outfitting the best chefs (and barbers) in the industry so of course we were excited to work with the amazing team behind the scenes to design the perfect apron for the show," said Ellen Bennett, Founder of Hedley & Bennett.

Hedley & Bennett was started in a restaurant kitchen by Ellen Bennett in 2012 out of the need for something better; an apron developed hand in hand with insanely talented, obsessive chefs. Relentlessly refined to be not just an apron, but the perfect companion to any cooking adventure-be it service for 200 or dinner for two. No matter where you are in your cooking journey, H&B is committed to creating gear that inspires and empowers; gear that gives you the confidence that when you put it on, you can pull anything off.

Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford both return to Broadway this spring in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, directed by Thomas Kail. Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036). Producer Jeffrey Seller is leading the revival.

Joining Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs. Lovett are Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

The cast also includes Galyana Castillo (Waitress), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton), Dwayne Cooper (Motown), Kyrie Courter (Ragtime), Taeler Cyrus (Wicked), Timothy Hughes (Hadestown), Paul-Jordan Jansen (Beauty and the Beast), Alicia Kaori (The King and I), Michael Kuhn (Le nozze di Figaro), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Megan Ort (Cats), Patricia Phillips (The Phantom of the Opera), Mia Pinero (West Side Story), Samantha Pollino (Hamilton), Lexi Rabadi (Beauty and the Beast), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Kristie Dale Sanders (Oklahoma!), Stephen Tewksbury (The Phantom of the Opera), Daniel Torres (The Music Man), Felix Torrez-Ponce (Newsies), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots) and Hennessy Winkler (Oklahoma!).

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award®-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy® nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) as Mrs. Lovett.

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Tony winner Alex Lacamoire serves as Music Supervisor, and Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett choreographs with set design by Tony Award winner Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa, lighting design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz and sound design by Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg. J. Jared Janas serves as Wig, Hair, & Makeup Designer and special effects design is by Jeremy Chernick. Casting is by The Telsey Office. Baseline Theatrical serves as General Manager. Cody Renard Richard serves as Production Stage Manager.

Tickets to Sweeney Todd are on sale through January 14, 2024.




