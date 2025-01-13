SUNSET BOULEVARD To Welcome Rashidra Scott As Its New 'Norma' Standby

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sunset Blvd. on Broadway will welcome actress Rashidra Scott, as standby for the role of ‘Norma Desmond’ starting Monday, January 20.

Scott originated the roles of ‘Susan’ in the Tony Award®-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company and ‘Josphine’ in Ain’t Too Proud. She most recently played the iconic role of ‘Reno Sweeney’ in Anything Goes and appeared in Oliver! as part of City Center Encores! Additionally, she has performed with symphony orchestras worldwide as the lead singer for Windborne Music’s Music of Whitney Houston.

As previously announced, Caroline Bowman, who was the standby for ‘Norma Desmond,’ departs the production on Sunday, January 19.

Sunset Blvd. stars Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee stars Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond,’ Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’

Drama Desk® and OBIE Award® winner Mandy Gonzalez guest stars as ‘Norma Desmond’ at select performances. They are joined by ensemble members Olivia Lacie Andrews as ‘Nancy,’ Brandon Mel Borkowsky as ‘John,’ Shavey Brown as ‘Finance Man/Stan/DeMille,’ Hannah Yun Chamberlain as ‘Young Norma,’ Cydney Clark as ‘Joanna/Guard,’ Raúl Contreras as ‘Finance Man/Frank,’ Tyler Davis as ‘Sheldrake,’ E.J. Hamilton as ‘Lisa,’ Sydney Jones as ‘Dorothy,’ Emma Lloyd as ‘Mary/Heather,’ Pierre Marais as ‘Sammy,’ Shayna McPherson as ‘Camera Operator/Katherine,’ Jimin Moon as ‘Morino/Hog Eye,’ Justice Moore as ‘Jean,’ Drew Redington as ‘Myron/Jones/Camera Operator,’ and Diego Andres Rodriguez ‘Artie.’ Swings for the production are Giuseppe Bausilio (dance captain), Kristina Garvida Doucette (assistant dance captain), Brandon LaVar, Maggie Likcani, Abby Matsusaka, Georgia Monroe, and Rixey Terry.

Jamie Lloyd’s extraordinary reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Sunset Blvd. which is based on the classic Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder, has become the must-see hit of the Broadway season.

Sunset Blvd. has been highlighted in many “Best of the Year” lists, including the New York Times, amNY, Chicago Tribune, Deadline, EW, Los Angeles Times, The New Yorker, New York Daily News, Playbill, Theatermania, Town & Country, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal.

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s new production of Sunset Blvd. originated in London’s West End in the fall of 2023 and immediately grabbed the attention of theatergoers worldwide. The show went on to win a record eight Olivier Awards including Best Revival, Best Director for Lloyd, Best Actress for Scherzinger, and Best Actor for Francis.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director), and Johnny Milani (production stage manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the General Manager for Sunset Blvd. The creative team also includes Rupert Hands (U.K. associate director), Benita de Wit (U.S. associate director), Paris Green (U.K. associate choreographer), Ashley Andrews (U.S. associate choreographer), and Fred Lassen (associate musical director).