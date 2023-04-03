SUMMONING SYLVIA Hosts Cast Talkback This Week

The LGBTQ Horror-Comedy SUMMONING SYLVIA, now playing in twenty-one cities, is hosting a special screening and talkback with the cast on Tuesday, April 4th at 11:40 am at Regal's flagship cinema in Union Square. Cast members Frankie Grande, Veanne Cox, Noah Ricketts, and Camden Garcia will be discussing the film and taking questions from the audience after the screening. Tickets can be purchased at Regalmovies.com, fandango.com or on-site.

Written and directed by Wesley Taylor (Smash, The Spongebob Musical) and Alex Wyse (Marvel's Iron Fist, Masters of Sex) -- who together created the Emmy-nominated digital series Indoor Boys -- the film is now playing in select theaters and will be released on most major streaming platforms on April 7th.

The cast of Summoning Sylvia includes Travis Coles (Superstore), Michael Urie (Younger), Frankie Grande (Henry Danger), Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot), Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily), Noah Ricketts (Fellow Travelers), Sean Grandillo (Scream: The TV Series), Camden Garcia (Sprung), and Veanne Cox (You've Got Mail).

Summoning Sylvia tells the story of a gay bachelor party that takes a spooky turn when sinister spirits are suddenly summoned. The warm and whimsical Larry has been kidnapped by his three best friends for a bachelor weekend getaway at a haunted house. As they sashay through the Victorian corridors, the comrades recount the house's legend from a hundred years ago: A murderous woman named Sylvia slaughtered her son and buried him beneath the floorboards. All seems fine and spooky until Larry's ultra-straight brother-in-law crashes the proceedings. A hilarious thrill ride, Summoning Sylvia grabs hold and doesn't let go.

Co-writers and directors Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse, who are making their feature directorial debut, added, "We. Love. Bread. And we loved making this suspenseful, unapologetically queer comedy with so many remarkable artists. And now, we're thrilled to partner with Shaked Berenson's Entertainment Squad and The Horror Collective to bring this supremely spooky and seriously silly story to life (or death)."

Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Cody Lassen is producing, with Diamond Dog Entertainment and Slated serving as executive producer. The film features cinematography by Matthew Roveto, editing by Sara Corrigan, production design by Emily Gee, costume design by Jevyn Nelms, music by Max Mueller, and casting by Steven Tylor O'Connor, CSA, Co-Executive Producer Jim Head, Co-Producer Jesse Stalnaker, Associate Producers Invisible Wall Productions, Andy Jones, MTTM Theatrics, Terry Nardozzi, Steven Tylor O'Connor, Michael Sanzone & Mark Robertson, and Mark Stein.