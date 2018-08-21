SUMMER Tickets Now On Sale Through August 2019

Now this is some hot stuff! Tickets to Summer: The Donna Summer Musical are now on sale through August 18, 2019. Get your tickets now through www.Ticketmaster.com online or by phone at 877-250-2929 or in person at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office, 205 West 46th Street.

SUMMER began performances March 28, 2018 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) and opened on April 23, 2018. As Entertainment Weekly declared, "If you're lookin' for some hot stuff on Broadway, you've come to the right place."

The three actresses who play the role of musical icon Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical are Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as "Diva Donna," Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale, Hamilton) as "Disco Donna" and Storm Lever (Freaky Friday) as "Duckling Donna."

LaChanze received a Tony Award nomination for Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as Diva Donna and Ariana DeBose received a Tony Award nomination for Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Disco Donna.

Tickets are available through www.Ticketmaster.com online or by phone at 877-250-2929 or in person at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office. Box office hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 8:00pm. Group sales (of 12 or more) are available by calling 877-536-3437 or by email at groups@dodger.com. SUMMER offers a limited number of $40 rush tickets, available at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, beginning when the Box Office opens each day.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You