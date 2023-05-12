SUCCESSION Star Jeremy Strong Will Return to Broadway in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

Sam Gold will direct Amy Herzog's new version of the Henrik Ibsen classic.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 2 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 3 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 4 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony AwardsSeaview and Patrick Catullo will present Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (Succession) in a new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen's AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, featuring a new adaptation by Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award- winner Sam Gold. The production will premiere on Broadway in early 2024 at a theater to be announced.

Complete cast, design team and theater will be announced at a later date.

Strong made his Broadway debut in 2008, starring opposite Frank Langella in A Man For All Seasons.

Set in a small Norwegian spa town, Ibsen's AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is about Doctor Thomas Stockmann, a man of principles who discovers that the spa's water is poisoned. He naively expects the mayor to greet the truth with gratitude, but the town's political machine will brook no threat to its prosperity, even if it means letting thousands of people be sickened. Doctor Stockmann becomes a whistleblower, and the public campaign against him mounts, setting up a moral battle between a lone truth teller and a society desperate for self-preservation.

BIOS:

Jeremy Strong (Doctor Thomas Stockmann) An Emmy Award®-winning actor, Jeremy Strong is a soulful and transformational actor who disappears into every performance he gives. In a performance that has become iconic among critics and audiences alike, Strong stars as Kendall Roy on HBO's Emmy Award® - winning series "Succession," created by Jesse Armstrong and executive produced by Adam McKay. Strong's lead performance has been called the "most complex and committed work on television right now," earning him the 2020 Emmy Award® for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" and the 2022 Golden Globe Award® for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama." His work on Season 3 earned him a second Emmy Award® nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series". The fourth and final season of the show premiered on March 26th. Most recently, Strong starred alongside Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins in James Gray's film Armageddon Time, which Focus Features released. Strong's performance was a standout among critics and the film, which premiered at the Cannes and Telluride Film Festivals, was honored among the Top Independent Films of the year by The National Board of Review. Strong has two projects deep in development: He will star in and executive produce Tobias Lindholm's series "The Best of Us," which tells the story of the first responders of 9/11 and pays tribute to those impacted, relying on heavily researched accounts. He is also expected to star in and executive produce a limited series about the controversial 737 Max planes. The untitled project is in development at Amazon Studios with Plan B executive producing. Previously, he starred in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Rylance, Frank Langella and Michael Keaton. The film went on to earn six Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture. Strong co-starred as Vinny Daniel in Adam McKay's The Big Short, alongside Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carell. The Big Short was nominated for five Academy Awards®, including "Best Picture." Strong played supporting roles in Steven Spielberg's Lincoln starring Daniel Day-Lewis, which was nominated for twelve Academy Awards® including "Best Picture," and in Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty, nominated for five Academy Awards® including "Best Picture." Other film work includes Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman opposite Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell; David Dobkin's The Judge opposite Robert Downey Jr and Robert Duvall; Steven Knight's thriller Serenity opposite Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway; Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut Molly's Game opposite Jessica Chastain; Kathryn Bigelow's drama Detroit about the 1967 Detroit race riots; and Oren Moverman's The Messenger opposite Ben Foster and Woody Harrelson. Strong played Lee Harvey Oswald in Peter Landesman's acclaimed drama Parkland and James Reeb in Ava DuVernay's Selma, which was Oscar® nominated for Best Picture. Strong began his career on the stage working in numerous acclaimed Off-Broadway productions. He made his Broadway debut in 2008, starring opposite Frank Langella in A Man For All Seasons, directed by Doug Hughes. Jeremy Strong is a recipient of the prestigious Lincoln Center Theater Annenberg Fellowship for "an artist of extraordinary talent." He trained at Yale, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater Company.

Amy Herzog (Playwright, Adaption). Amy Herzog's adaptation of Ibsen's A Doll's House, directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring Jessica Chastain, is currently running on Broadway in a Tony- nominated production. Her plays include Mary Jane, (New York Drama Critics Circle Award, Obie Award), 4000 Miles (Pulitzer Prize finalist, Obie Award for Best New American Play), After the Revolution (New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award), Belleville (Drama Desk nominee), and The Great God Pan. She received the Benjamin H. Dank's Award for American Academy of Arts and Letters. Amy teaches playwrighting at the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University.

Sam Gold (Director). Broadway credits include Macbeth with Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, King Lear with Glenda Jackson, A Doll's House, Part 2 (Tony Award Nomination), The Glass Menagerie, Fun Home (Tony Award), The Real Thing, The Realistic Joneses, Seminar. Recent credits: Hamlet (The Public Theatre), Othello (New York Theatre Workshop), The Flick (Playwrights Horizons, Barrow Street Theatre, National Theatre; Lucille Lortel Award nomination), The Glass Menagerie (Toneelgroep, Amsterdam), John (Signature Theatre; Obie Award, Lortel and Drama Desk Award nomination), The Village Bike (MCC Theatre), and Uncle Vanya (Soho Repertory Theatre; Drama Desk nomination), among others.

Henrik Ibsen is one of the most influential dramatists in Western culture. His plays include A Doll's House, Peer Gynt, An Enemy of the People, Hedda Gabler, Ghosts and The Master Builder.

101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager. For more information please visit: www.anenemyofthepeopleplay.com



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

New York Theatre Workshop Sets World Premieres for 2023/24 Season Photo
New York Theatre Workshop Sets World Premieres for 2023/24 Season

New York Theatre Workshop has announced its 2023/24 Season, the first programmed by Artistic Director Patricia McGregor. See full programming and see how to purchase tickets!

Jaquel Spivey to Host the 13th Annual Roger Rees Awards Photo
Jaquel Spivey to Host the 13th Annual Roger Rees Awards

Jaquel Spivey, Tony and Grammy Award-nominated artist for his role in A Strange Loop, will co-host the 2022-23 Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance. Learn how to purchase tickets!

FAT HAM & More Nominated for Off Broadway Alliance Awards Photo
FAT HAM & More Nominated for Off Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance has announced the nominees for the 12th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2022-2023 season.

Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Photo
Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale

Shucked, Broadway's homegrown hit musical comedy, recently nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, just released its Original Broadway Cast Recording! In this video, watch as the cast performs the Act 1 finale, 'Corn (Reprise)'.


More Hot Stories For You

Three World Premieres & More Set for New York Theatre Workshop 2023/24 SeasonThree World Premieres & More Set for New York Theatre Workshop 2023/24 Season
Jaquel Spivey to Host the 13th Annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student PerformanceJaquel Spivey to Host the 13th Annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance
FAT HAM, TITANIQUE, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Nominated for 12th Annual Off Broadway Alliance AwardsFAT HAM, TITANIQUE, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Nominated for 12th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards
Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 FinaleVideo: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale

Videos

Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary' Video
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary'
Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' Video
Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU