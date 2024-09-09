STUDENTS ARE HEROES: A Sickle Cell Warrior's Story to be Presented at at the Angelika Film Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Keenan "Special" Bristol, CEO and Founder of "Music Brings Life", will present a heartwarming film dedicated to bringing awareness of the shortage of blood donations for victims facing sickle cell disease by African-American, Latino and Caribbean donors. The movie is entitled "Students Are Heroes: A Sickle Cell Warrior's Story." This Sickle Cell/Blood Awareness film will be premiered in a screening and Red Carpet event on September 12, 2024 at 7:30 PM @ the Angelika Film Center, 18 W Houston Street in New York City.

Students Are Heroes Film Synopsis:

The narrative centers on Jordana Bristol, a high school student-athlete who collapses during track practice and is urgently admitted to the hospital. Diagnosed with a sickle cell crisis, Jordana faces a critical situation exacerbated by her development of antibodies from previous blood transfusions, which complicates the search for compatible blood.

Unfortunately, the hospital lacks the specific blood type required for her treatment, and Jordana is acutely aware that individuals from Black and Latino communities, who are more likely to have compatible blood, are underrepresented in blood donations.

As Jordana's condition becomes increasingly dire, her only hope lies in the possibility that high school students may come forward to donate blood. The urgency of her situation underscores the vital role that these young donors could play in saving her life.

The film was directed and produced by Keenan "Special" Bristol, and co-produced by Prince.

CAST:

A Sickle Cell Warriors Story Talented Cast consists of Jordana Whyte (playing Jordana Bristol), Keenan "Special" Bristol (playing Dr. Alexander), Joanna Wactor (playing Isabell), Stacy Thomas (playing Dr. Stacy), Martin Bluth (playing Dr. Martin Bluth), Deigo Diaz (playing Dr. Princeton), Kia Rush (playing Martha Ellis), Melvin Thomas AKA King Melvin Brown (playing Principal Johnson), Layla Johnson (playing Stacy), Al Jetson (playing James), Jada Bourne (playing Giselle), Joven Elegado (playing Parker), Prince Forde (playing Michael), DJS1 (playing himself), DeAundre Addison (playing Ferris), Sherebiah Lawes (playing Tailah), Madison Thompson (playing a student), Serenity Eaddy (playing Ari) and Jeff Simon (playing a teacher).

Now you might be wondering what the difference is, as all blood knows no color except red... not so true. An RO donor has the power to save the lives of individuals battling sickle cell disease who require more extensively matched blood. 8 to 10 units are needed for adult patient for one transfusion exchange, which is over 60 units of blood pressure therapy. This means that 20 RO donors are needed to support that single patient. RO blood donors have special markers on their red blood cells which is uncommon. Since 44% of African-Americans/Latinos have RO blood markers, this makes them very special and very needed. Very often patients experienced the best outcomes when receiving life-saving blood from individuals of similar ethnic backgrounds. Unfortunately, donations in the Afro American and Latino community are scarce.

The film will be released for streaming late September. All proceeds and donations will be used for the 2025 "Heroes Donate Blood Concert" for all Students that Donate Blood. Music Brings Life plans to raise 10,000 pints of Genotypic Blood for patients with sickle cell anemia, Beta Thalassema and black transfused dependency patients in New York City.

The official website for Music Brings Life may be found at https://www.musicbringslife.org

For Press Inquiries contact Eileen Shapiro at worldstarpublicrelations@gmail.com

Get tickets for the Red Carpet screening of ﻿"STUDENTS ARE HEROES: A Sickle Cell Warrior's Story" on EventBrite here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movie-premiere-students-are-heroes-a-sickle-cell-warriors-story-tickets-1012328350347