STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW's Louis McCartney Comments on Rumored Broadway Transfer

As BroadwayWorld reported in December, there are rumors circulating about a potential Broadway transfer for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the stage show based on the popular Netflix series.

Louis McCartney, the actor who plays Henry Creel in the stage production, recently talked with Deadline about the possiblity of the show coming to Broadway in 2025. He even mentioned that he would love to play the role in New York.

"Broadway is an exciting conversation," he said. “Obviously everybody’s talking about it, and I’d be more than chuffed to do it. But the thing is, the future holds a million possibilities. And there’s some that I can’t decide on. There’s things that the third party will decide. And I’m just kind of open to everything."

No further details have been released about the rumored trilogy that BroadwayWorld also reported on in December. The rumor is that a part two of Stranger Things will hit the stage in 2026 with a part three set for 2028, but Deadline reports that this is not set in stone at this time.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Check out photos from Stranger Things: The First Shadow here and read the reviews here.

About Stranger Things: The First Shadow

This new play by Kate Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer for the TV series of Stranger Things, is rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon.

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story - and may hold the key to the end.

The play is directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design by 59 Productions, movement direction by Coral Messam, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan, Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates is Technical Director.