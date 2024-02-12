Photos: First Look at All New Photos From STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

All new production photos have been released for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which opened at the Phoenix Theatre on 14 December 2023 and is currently booking until August 2024. Check out the photos below!

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan