Photos: First Look at All New Photos From STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

The production is currently booking until August 2024.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 1 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 2 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 3 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre
Guest Blog: 'I'm Committed to Celebrating Diversity on Stage': Director P Burton-Morgan on Photo 4 Guest Blog: Director P Burton-Morgan on SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £24
Cast
Photos
Videos

All new production photos have been released for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which opened at the Phoenix Theatre on 14 December 2023 and is currently booking until August 2024. Check out the photos below!

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Louis McCartney

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Louis McCartney

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Lauren Ward, Louis McCartney

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Ella Karuna Williams, Patrick Vaill, Louis McCartney

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Ella Karuna Williams, Louis McCartney

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Ella Karuna Williams, Louis McCartney, Matthew Pidgeon




RELATED STORIES

1
Review: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, Phoenix Theatre Photo
Review: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, Phoenix Theatre

It’s very much a case of if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. The winning formula of gruesome body-horror thrills, teenage romance, and fuzzy edged nostalgia for the analogue age will feel familiar in this highly anticipated stage prequel. But if that formula is raking in millions who is complaining? If it’s Stranger Things you want, it’s Stranger Things you’ll get.

2
Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in Londons West End Photo
Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, has opened at the Phoenix Theatre. Read the reviews!

3
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to Launch Trilogy Photo
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to Launch Trilogy

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be the first instalment in a trilogy. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is currently playing in London at The Phoenix Theatre. 

4
Photos: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in the West End Photo
Photos: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in the West End

The first look production photos for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently in previews at the Phoenix Theatre, have been released. See all-new the photos below.

More Hot Stories For You

Jamie Muscato to Join Eric McCormack, Rachel Tucker, and More In WILD ABOUT YOU ConcertJamie Muscato to Join Eric McCormack, Rachel Tucker, and More In WILD ABOUT YOU Concert
Russell Howard to Present Final 2 UK Tour Shows at the London PalladiumRussell Howard to Present Final 2 UK Tour Shows at the London Palladium
Laurie Kynaston Joins the Cast of LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHTLaurie Kynaston Joins the Cast of LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT
Photos: First Look at New Cast in Rehearsal for Immersive GUYS & DOLLSPhotos: First Look at New Cast in Rehearsal for Immersive GUYS & DOLLS

Videos

Behind the Scenes of MADE IN DAGENHAM, Starring Pixie Lott, Killian Donnelly and Bonnie Langford Video
Behind the Scenes of MADE IN DAGENHAM, Starring Pixie Lott, Killian Donnelly and Bonnie Langford
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY!
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER Video
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
CHICAGO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You