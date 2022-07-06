STRANGER THINGS Stage Play in the Works

Netflix has announced that a stage play set within the world of Stranger Things is in the works.

In a series of new tweets, the streaming service announced their new partnership with The Duffer Brothers, the creators of the hit series. Upside Down Pictures will produce film and television projects as part of their overall deal with Netflix.

The new play will be set within the "world and mythology of Stranger Things" and will be produced by Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry, and Netflix. Daldry, known for his work on The Crown and Billy Elliot, will also direct the production.

The new partnership will also bring a new live-action Stranger Things spinoff series, which will be based on an original idea by the Duffer Brothers. A live-action adaption of Death Note, an series from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, and a series based on Stephen King and Peter Straub's The Talisman are also in the works.

The Duffer Brothers most recently released the fourth season of their hit Netflix series Stranger Things, which they wrote, directed, and executive produced. Stranger Things 4 is now #1 on Netflix's (all time) Most Popular English TV list with an astounding 1.15Bn hours viewed in its first 28 days - only the second series to cross the billion hour viewing mark, with the final tally expected to be higher as Vol. 2 reaches the 28-day viewing period.

Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People's Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others.

The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, and more.

Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.