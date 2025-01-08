STEREOPHONIC Will Transfer to the West End and Embark on U.S. Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of its final week of performances, Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play from David Adjmi, has announced a West End engagement in May 2025 at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre, and a U.S. national tour set to commence this October in Seattle.

The record-breaking Broadway production will end its run on Sunday, January 12, after 305 performances at the Golden Theatre. The production has also announced that it has recouped its investment on Broadway.

Directed by Tony winner Daniel Aukin, and with music by Grammy Award winner Will Butler, Stereophonic stars Benjamin Anthony Anderson, Tony Award winner Will Brill, Andrew Butler, Amy Forsyth, Eli Gelb, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Chris Stack.

After making its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in the fall of 2023, Stereophonic made history by earning 13 Tony Award nominations in June 2024, the most of any play ever. It went on to win five Tonys, including Best Play, Best Director (Aukin), Best Featured Actor (Will Brill), Best Scenic Design (David Zinn) and Best Sound Design (Ryan Rumery), and capped Tony night with a live performance on the telecast. Originally scheduled for a 14-week-only Broadway engagement, the production was extended twice by popular demand and has played to sold out houses since its opening night.

The West End production of Stereophonic will be produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Linden Productions and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills.

The National Tour of Stereophonic will officially launch at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA as part of STG’s Broadway at the Paramount 2025-2026 Season. Additional cities, dates, and ticket on sale dates will be announced soon. The National Tour of Stereophonic will be produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills.

Concord Theatricals also recently secured exclusive worldwide secondary English-language stage licensing rights for its Samuel French imprint. For more information, visit concordsho.ws/PerformStereophonic.

Stereophonic is produced on Broadway by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills.

The original cast recording of Stereophonic was released digitally through Sony Masterworks Broadway on May 10, 2024, with a physical CD released on June 14, 2024.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Playwright Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash (Costume Designer), Tony Award nominee Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Tony Award nominees Butler and Justin Craig (orchestrations), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director), Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach) and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair & wig design). Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA; Alaine Alldaffer, CSA; Lisa Donadio, CSA.