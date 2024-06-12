STEREOPHONIC Will Perform at the Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Stereophonic will be performing at the Tony Awards this weekend, despite earlier reports that they would not.

Broadway fans on social media were outraged after finding out that the 13-time Tony-nominated production would not be performing as part of the telecast this Sunday. However, we can now confirm that a Stereophonic performance will occur. No further information on their performance has been announced at this time.

Stereophonic recently extended its run on Broadway through January 5th, 2025.

About Stereophonic

Direct from its smash hit world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons, David Adjmi’s Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin. Stereophonic is now in performances through August 19 at Broadway’s Golden Theatre (252 W. 45th Street).

The cast includes Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair and wig design), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams, CSA. Production stage manager is Erin Gioia Albrecht and Andie Burns serves as assistant stage manager.