STEREOPHONIC Vinyl Cast Recording To Be Released This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast recording for the Tony Award-winning Best Play, Stereophonic, will be released on a special, limited-edition vinyl this autumn!

Available to preorder now, the release features the Tony-nominated score written by Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, as performed by the original cast of the play including Will Brill, Andrew R. Butler, Juliana Canfield, Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon, and Chris Stack. A limited-edition run of only 750 copies, the album's vinyl edition arrives newly pressed on crystal clear, 180-gram vinyl housed alongside a special insert featuring images from the play. Produced by Playwrights Horizons, the album is available digitally and on CD now – listen here.

The album's vinyl edition arrives on the heels of a historic opening season for Stereophonic, which became the most Tony-nominated play in history, garnering an incredible 13 nominations and taking home five including Best New Play. Set in the 1970s, Stereophonic explores the dynamics of a rock band on the brink of success or collapse. Composer Will Butler's score authentically captures the era, using period-specific instruments and recording techniques to evoke the raw energy of 1970s rock. His compositions range from high-energy anthems to introspective pieces, enhancing the emotional depth of the narrative. Critics have praised Butler's work for its authenticity and emotional impact, noting how it drives the story and deepens audience connection.

STEREOPHONIC (ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING)

SIDE A:

1. Seven Roads

2. Bright (V1)

3. Masquerade

4. Bright (Fast)

5. Drive

6. Champagne

SIDE B:

1. East Of Eden

2. Domino

3. “It's Made Of Teak”

4. In Your Arms

5. BVs

6. Exorcist II

7. Campfire Masquerade

8. Bright (Take 22)

ABOUT STEREOPHONIC

Direct from its smash hit world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons, David Adjmi's Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin. The show dominated the “Best Theater of 2023” lists, with top rankings in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out New York, Town & Country, TheaterMania, Theaterly, and The Spectator. With an official opening night on Friday, April 19, Stereophonic is now in performances through January 5 at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 W. 45th Street).

The cast, reprising their highly lauded performances, includes Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair and wig design), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams, CSA. Production stage manager is Erin Gioia Albrecht and Andie Burns serves as assistant stage manager.