STEPS Foundation Invites 10 Choreographers For April Performance Lab

The Steps Beyond Foundation, Steps on Broadway's non-profit division that connects artists and community through dialogue, performance, and artistic collaboration, announces New Voices, New Works, New Stories, April 27 at 8:00 p.m. The Performance Lab, designed to bolster and support the choreographic voice, is a curated program of ten emerging and established artists selected by an esteemed committee to present works in theater dance, jazz, modern, tap, contemporary and ballet.

Selected from a pool of nearly 40 applicants, the Performance Lab offers choreographers and emerging dance makers an opportunity to present completed works, works in progress, or experimental concepts in a professional studio theater setting. A stipend is also provided by The Steps Beyond Foundation to offset some of the creative costs.

"Throughout the year the Foundation offers events that foster the development of our artistic community," explains Diane Grumet, Artistic Director of the Steps Beyond Foundation. "In this lab, choreographers are given the resources they need to conceptualize and actualize work, while feeling supported by a network of talented artists and enthusiastic audiences."

A diverse panel of industry professionals selected dance makers Shawn Bible, Steven Blandino, Denise Caston, Ashley Daigle, Danielle Diniz, Rannvá Guòrunardóttir Niclasen, Nathaniel Hunt, Mindy Jackson, Barry Kerollis and Dionna PridGeon to participate in the Performance Lab. Each choreographer will present a piece up to eight-minutes in length.

New Voices, New Works, New Stories Performance Lab will be held on April 27, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. in the Steps Studio Theater, Fl. 3. Steps on Broadway is located at 2121 Broadway at 74th Street and is accessible by the 1,2, and 3 trains. General admission tickets are $18, student tickets, $15 and are on sale at http://bit.ly/2iyl7f0





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You