STARS IN THE HOUSE to Spotlight L.A Theatre Works With Seamus Dever, Sarah Drew, Matthew Rhys and More
Tune in on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
Stars in the House Regional Spotlight: L.A. Theatre Works - Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House shines a regional spotlight on L.A. Theatre Works. Join special guests Seamus Dever (Castle), Sarah Drew (Grey's Anatomy), Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason, The Americans) and Charlayne Woodard (Pose; playwright/performer: Pretty Fire, Neat, The Night Watcher) for behind-the-scenes conversation and a sampling of clips from L.A. Theatre Works.
The world's leading producer of audio theater, L.A. Theatre Works stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing plays into homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. LATW's syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S.; daily in China on the Radio Beijing Network; and weekly on KCRW Berlin 104,1 FM, Berlin's English language public radio station. The L.A. Theatre Works catalog of over 500 recorded plays is the largest archive of its kind in the world. The Philadelphia Inquirer calls L.A. Theatre Works "a national theatrical treasure."
WHO:
• Hosted by L.A. Theatre Works producing artistic director Susan Albert Loewenberg
• Special Guests: Seamus Dever, Sarah Drew, Matthew Rhys, Charlayne Woodard
• Presented by Stars in the House
WHEN:
• LIVE STREAM: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
HOW:
Streaming at StarsintheHouse.com
TICKET PRICE:
Donate at https://latw.org/donate
