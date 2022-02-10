STARS IN THE HOUSE to Honor Doreen Montalvo

It is a time for celebrating love and those around us as well as the friends whose light still shines on us. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will host a very special Valentine's Day "Stars In The House" to remember our dear friend Doreen Montalvo, the voice behind some of Broadway's greatest songs.

Jenn Gambatese and R.Evolución Latina are producing this evening of remembrance, friendship and sharing alongside Seth and James. "Stars in the House" normally raises funds for The Actors Fund through online donations, but this evening will be raising funds for R.Evolución Latina's Doreen Montalvo "Do It Anyway" scholarship for artists over 30 years old. A special moment of the event will be the announcement of the 2022 scholarship recipient chosen by fellow castmates Marcos Santana (On Your Feet), Rosie Lani Fiedelman ("Lion King"), David Baida ("On Your Feet"), Liz Ramos ("On Your Feet") and R.Evolucion Latina founder Luis Salgado ("In The Heights"). There will also be plenty of live performing throughout the night, live with Seth in-studio--a first for Stars in the House!

The Broadway and R.Evoluciónn Latina artists that are joining us in this night of celebration and love include Jenn Gambatese ("Mrs. Doubtfire"), Andréa Burns ("In The Heights", "On Your Feet"), David Baida ("On Your Feet"), Alena Watters ("Mrs. Doubtfire") and Doreen Montalvo scholarships finalists Amanda Martinez and Danielle Diniz.

"Doreen Montalvo Mann lived her life as an embodiment of Love! Valentine's Day felt like the perfect time to honor her and raise money for the R.Evolución Latina scholarship in her name, so I reached out to Seth and James and this wonderful evening has come together. I am so excited for people to experience Just how much Doreen influenced so many of us!," says Jenn Gambatese from "Mrs. Doubtfire."

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.