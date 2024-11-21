SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Songwriter Andy Paley Passes Away at 72

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Spongebob Squarepants songwriter and record producer Andy Paley has passed away at the age of 72. Friend and frequent collaborator Brian Wilson confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

In the early days of Paley's career, he formed The Paley Brothers with his brother Jonathan. The duo developed a cult following and went on to release an eponymous album in 1978. Following a breakup in 1979, the two occasionally reunited on projects throughout the years, including contributing songs to the soundtrack of the film Dick Tracy (which also featured original songs from Stephen Sondheim).

He worked closely with the aforementioned Wilson, playing electric and acoustic guitars, bass, drums, percussion, keyboards, harmonica, and providing backing vocals for Brian Wilson's 1988 album. He also co-wrote three of the songs, including ‘Rio Grande.’ The two later collaborated on the unreleased Wilson-Paley Sessions, counting more than twenty songs.

For television, Paley worked extensively on Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants franchise, including the flagship series and the 2004 movie. He often collaborated with SpongeBob voice actor Tom Kenny on songs for the show, including "Best Day Ever," which was also featured in the Broadway musical. He and Kenny also co-wrote It’s a SpongeBob Christmas! Album.